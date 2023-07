Police are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal train accident in Mount Maunganui yesterday afternoon.

A young person was struck and killed by a train on Hewletts Rd at 2.50pm. The road was closed for several hours but reopened yesterday evening.

Police are asking for witnesses to the accident to come forward, as well as anyone who saw a young person riding a bike in the area immediately before the accident.

Anyone with information should ring police on 105.