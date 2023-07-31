Young person killed by train in Mount Maunganui

A young person has died after being hit by a train in Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hewletts Rd just before 3pm. Most roads which were earlier closed have since re-opened as of 7pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Most of the roads in the area have reopened, but a small section of Hewlett's Road, MacDonald Street and Maunganui Road, remain closed."

"The death will be referred to the coroner," police said.

Earlier, St John said it deployed three ambulances to the incident.