International demand for NZ wine up 25% from last year

International demand for New Zealand-made wine has soared, despite the impact of Covid-19 and severe weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle.

The latest figures from New Zealand Wine Growers show wine exports were worth $2.4 billion in the year to May – up 25% from the previous year.

Overall, grape volumes were slightly down compared to last year.

Wine Marlborough chairwoman Beth Forrest told 1News the demand "seems currently insatiable across the globe".

"I think we’ve seen a real unlocking of the US market and I don’t think that’s anywhere near its peak at present. There’s still Europe, Asia, Australia is still in growth," she said.

The strong demand comes after Cyclone Gabrielle struck growers in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne in early February.

University of Waikato economics professor Frank Scrimgeour called the impact of the cyclone as "more of a haircut than a disaster for the industry".

"The industry will continue to thrive, but it would want us to minimise the devastation at the localities and regions where Gabrielle had a major impact."