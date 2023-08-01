New Zealand
1News

International demand for NZ wine up 25% from last year

7:14pm
The latest figures from New Zealand Wine Growers show wine exports were worth $2.4 billion in the year to May – up 25% from the previous year.

The latest figures from New Zealand Wine Growers show wine exports were worth $2.4 billion in the year to May – up 25% from the previous year. (Source: 1News)

International demand for New Zealand-made wine has soared, despite the impact of Covid-19 and severe weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle.

The latest figures from New Zealand Wine Growers show wine exports were worth $2.4 billion in the year to May – up 25% from the previous year.

Overall, grape volumes were slightly down compared to last year.

Wine Marlborough chairwoman Beth Forrest told 1News the demand "seems currently insatiable across the globe".

"I think we’ve seen a real unlocking of the US market and I don’t think that’s anywhere near its peak at present. There’s still Europe, Asia, Australia is still in growth," she said.

The strong demand comes after Cyclone Gabrielle struck growers in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne in early February.

University of Waikato economics professor Frank Scrimgeour called the impact of the cyclone as "more of a haircut than a disaster for the industry".

"The industry will continue to thrive, but it would want us to minimise the devastation at the localities and regions where Gabrielle had a major impact."

New ZealandFood and DrinkMarlborough

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ's top pie to be announced at Supreme Pie Awards

NZ's top pie to be announced at Supreme Pie Awards

Pies are a staple of the Kiwi diet, but the humble pastries aren't all made equal.

5:00am

4:13

Yoghurt drops recalled after report of child choking

Yoghurt drops recalled after report of child choking

Some of the blueberry pieces from Kiwigarden brand's Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries could pose a choking hazard.

Mon, Jul 31

MasterChef Australia's Julie Goodwin visits Auckland

MasterChef Australia's Julie Goodwin visits Auckland

Fri, Jul 28

2:40

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Thu, Jul 27

Human activity 'dominant factor' in Marlborough Sounds slips

Human activity 'dominant factor' in Marlborough Sounds slips

Wed, Jul 26

Insects are a 'suitable food source', researchers say

Insects are a 'suitable food source', researchers say

Tue, Jul 25

9:15

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

2:19

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

46 mins ago

Brazier chasing 'perfect ending' in Paris with Sevens sisters

2:17

Brazier chasing 'perfect ending' in Paris with Sevens sisters

7:14pm

International demand for NZ wine up 25% from last year

2:02

International demand for NZ wine up 25% from last year

7:12pm

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

2:20

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

6:48pm

Harry Styles tour raises eye-watering amount for charity

Harry Styles tour raises eye-watering amount for charity

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6