How the wine industry is combating climate change

It's no vineyard, but the team at Bragato Research Institute are on a mission to create the perfect wine.

They're growing 12,000 unique variants of a sauvignon blanc clone.

"They're going to be specifically looking at those to see which are better adapted to different temperatures, or different pest and disease conditions, that might arise through climate change," chief executive Jeffrey Clarke said.

"A changing climate will naturally have some impact on the flavour profile of the wine," he adds. "You might see changes in temperatures that mean some grapes aren't as suitable for some regions."

After Marlborough, Hawke's Bay produces the most wine in the country.

Many vineyards were wiped out after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Gimblett Gravels vineyard, outside of Hastings, got lucky.

"It's been a really challenging harvest here in Hawke's Bay," wine maker Richard Painter said.

"Aside from the cyclone, it's been the wettest growing season we've ever had."

Indevin NZ's director of winegrowing Patrick Materman oversees around 3000 hectares of vineyards across the country.

"The picture that's been painted is essentially more rain at times of the year when we don't want it, and less rain at the times of the year where we do want it."

He said harvesting is starting to fall earlier in the year.

"Now they're sort of perhaps two weeks ahead of where they used to be."

There are some potential opportunities for wine makers as the climate changes.

"Other regions become new wine growing regions or are more suitable for different grapes," Clarke said.

"There are varieties already being grown," Materman said. "Spanish varieties and Italian varieties, but they're quite niche, and the reality is New Zealand has gained such reputation around Marlborough sauvignon blanc, because it's got such a point of difference."

The work at Bragato Research Institute is part of an almost $19m project funded by the New Zealand wine industry and the Government.