Health
1News

Christchurch ED under pressure as winter illness kicks in

By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
9:00pm

Emergency medicine specialists are urging New Zealanders nationwide not to go to their local Emergency Department unless they are experiencing a genuine emergency.

“If you come to the ED and you’re critically unwell, you’ll get seen immediately, and you’ll get world-class care,” says Dr Mark Gilbert, ED Clinical Director at Christchurch Hospital.

“But if you come to the ED with something that could possibly be seen elsewhere, you could be in for a wait of four to six hours or sometimes longer.”

Dr Gilbert says the Emergency Department is "as busy as it’s ever been are tired, and staff are tired of running when they get to work and tired of responding on a weekly basis to situations that are arising in the wider healthcare systems."

His concerns are supported by the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.

“We know that across the country, there is extreme pressure on our emergency departments,” says Dr Kate Allan of ACEM.

“If we can declutter, I suppose some of that space, for a better word, that will help us deal with patients who are more acutely unwell.”

Emergency medicine specialists are encouraging patients who are not seriously ill to seek advice from other services like Healthline, a free 24-hour phone service.

Pharmacies can also offer help with minor ailments, while non-medical services, like dentists and podiatrists, can treat painful conditions.

A shortage of GPs is, at times, compounding wait times for doctor appointments. This is adding to the pressure on EDs – some of which are seeing a steady annual increase in patient numbers.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ has increased nurse recruitment and funding for training GPs. However, the latest estimates show New Zealand remains short of around 5000 nurses and 1700 doctors.

New ZealandHealthChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nearly $30,000 raised for family of missing Chch woman Yanfei Bao

Nearly $30,000 raised for family of missing Chch woman Yanfei Bao

Eleven days have passed since the 44-year-old real estate agent disappeared near Hornby while she was out door-knocking.

1:20pm

One seriously injured after car crashes into house in Twizel

One seriously injured after car crashes into house in Twizel

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3am this morning.

9:12am

Yanfei Bao disappearance 'very disturbing' to real estate industry

Yanfei Bao disappearance 'very disturbing' to real estate industry

Sat, Jul 29

0:46

Pharmac’s funding model creating an ‘ethical dilemma’ - specialist

Pharmac’s funding model creating an ‘ethical dilemma’ - specialist

Sat, Jul 29

3:33

Stroke survivors find hope in New Plymouth support group

Stroke survivors find hope in New Plymouth support group

Sat, Jul 29

4:17

Lauren Dickason psychotic at time of alleged murders - expert

Lauren Dickason psychotic at time of alleged murders - expert

Fri, Jul 28

2:37

Latest

Popular

33 mins ago

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

50 mins ago

Football Ferns left to rue unconverted chances against Swiss

Football Ferns left to rue unconverted chances against Swiss

55 mins ago

Haug's hat-trick propels Norway to WWC knockouts ahead of NZ

Haug's hat-trick propels Norway to WWC knockouts ahead of NZ

9:30pm

Large explosion at Thailand fireworks warehouse kills 10

Large explosion at Thailand fireworks warehouse kills 10

9:00pm

Football Ferns' World Cup over with goalless draw against Swiss

1:59

Football Ferns' World Cup over with goalless draw against Swiss

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6