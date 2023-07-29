Multi-million dollar fire station upgrades now complete

The $51.3 million upgrade to 26 fire stations across the country has been completed.

The investment came through the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which Fire and Emergency raised its hand for.

The upgrades ranged from complete rebuilds, to partial refurbishments, seismic strengthening, and facility upgrades.

In the quake-affected areas of Canterbury and Kaikōura, new stations have been built.

Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds said this would ensure more regional communities had a fit-for-purpose hub for their firefighters to respond from and store equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following establishment in 2017 and the amalgamation of over 40 rural and urban firefighting entities, Fire and Emergency had been well aware of the need to invest heavily in its network of over 650 fire stations.

"Stations have been delivered on time and largely to budget, despite global challenges and supply chain disruptions."

Of the stations which were under the programme of work, two were in Northland, one in Auckland, three in Waikato, one in Hauraki, two in Hawke's Bay, one in Rangitikei, two in Wairarapa, three in Wellington, one on the West Coast and Tasman each, six in Canterbury, two in Otago and one in Southland.

rnz.co.nz