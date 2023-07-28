Man who murdered Kiwi officer Matt Ratana will never be freed

The man found guilty of killing New Zealand-born Sergeant Matt (Matiu) Ratana in a custody centre three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

The 54-year-old officer was just months away from retirement when he was shot in the chest by suspect Louis De Zoysa at Croydon Custody Centre, in south London, on September 25, 2020.

Ratana was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

De Zoysa, who was handcuffed, had smuggled in an antique gun into a holding cell which he used to shoot Ratana, who was just months away from retirement.

The 25-year-old was found guilty of his murder last month.

Ratana's partner, Su Bushby, wept as the judge this morning delivered his verdict of life imprisonment with no chance of parole.

During sentencing, Justice Jeremy Johnson flatly rejected De Zoysa's defence of diminished responsibility due to his autism diagnosis.

"Louis De Zoysa's lawyer, this whole time, has been arguing the defence of diminished responsibility saying that at the time of the attack, he was having an autistic meltdown and therefore he couldn't be held fully responsible for what had happened," 1News Europe Correspondent Mei Heron told Breakfast.

Heron said De Zoysa's lawyer, Imran Khan KC, "continued that line of thought today in court", arguing that his client sustained brain damage and is now in a wheelchair after being hit by some of his own bullets.

"De Zoysa's lawyer says he needs to have hope, a chance for parole – he can't just be left in prison."

Matiu Ratana and his partner Su. (Source: Supplied)

Justice Johnson disputed his lawyer's claims, saying De Zoysa "acted in cold blood".

"[Ratana] had devoted his life to public service. He put himself in the way of danger to protect the public, and protect and safeguard those who came into custody," he said.

"The seriousness of the offence means that a minimum term order is not justified.

"Louis De Zoya, I sentence you to imprisonment for life. I impose a whole-life order. That means you will remain in custody for the rest of your life."

British police have also changed their processes in the wake of Ratana's death, including the provision of metal detector wands for all Met Police officers.

They are also trialling metal detectors in police stations as a "second chance to try and find those weapons that killers or criminals like to try and hide", Heron said.