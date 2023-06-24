Matiu Ratana's younger brother speaks of grief, anger over his death

Matiu Ratana’s brother, James Young, has spoken about his heartbreak and anger over the slain officer’s death.

Mat was killed by Louis De Zoysa who was being detained in Croydon, South London. De Zoysa, 25, was found guilty of murder today and will be sentenced on July 27th.

He was hoping for a lesser charge of manslaughter, claiming he had an autistic meltdown the night he shot Sgt Ratana, 54, with a concealed antique gun.

Two other Met officers had failed to find the gun during his arrest.

Ratana was treated at the scene but later died in hospital of gunshot wounds.

An inspiring big brother

As whānau go, the Palmerston North raised brothers were close as youngsters and although they had drifted apart, were recently reconnecting.

While the elder brother would become a police officer, Young has been to jail for arson, burglary and assault.

Ratana had visited him in prison. To Young, his brother's death in a police custody cell, of all places still seems somewhat unbelievable.

The pair spoke on Facetime just two days before Ratana was killed.

“He didn't deserve to go like this. If anyone deserved the way he went it's me - the life I've lived…and he gets killed? For what?”

Young believes the police who arrested De Zoysa should be held to account for failing to find his hidden gun.

“The fact that they have gone and covered it up and shoved it under the carpet and said, 'oh it's OK, here have this Scotland Yard badge for your brother'...this disgusts me," he said.

With Ratana's retirement imminent, the pair were making plans to play president grade rugby together in New Zealand.

Now, taking inspiration from his big brother, Young is helping to coach a junior football team at the Woodville Football Club.

He’s also volunteering at a kai kitchen that donates food to cyclone relief efforts.

“My brother was an angel - yep my mission on earth is to get up there with him so I got to do some shit aye, I’ve got to atone for my misdeeds,” Young said.