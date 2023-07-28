Breast cancer screening bill would save lives - National

A bill which would increase the number of people eligible for breast screening will be debated in Parliament, and the bill's sponsor says it could save 65 lives a year.

National Party MP Dr Shane Reti — the bill's sponsor — said it heralded a "fantastic day for women", and a leading advocacy group has called on all political parties to support it.

The bill was pulled randomly from the member's bill ballot, which allows every MP in Parliament the chance to have a bill they have sponsored considered by Parliament.

Whether a bill is drawn, however, is down to chance — and dependent on gaining the numbers in Parliament for it to pass.

The bill would increase the breast cancer screening age to 74 from 69. Currently, people aged 45 to 69 are eligible for screening.

Shane Reti. (Source: Getty)

The Government has previously pledged to increase the screening age progressively to 74 but it had not yet happened, citing staffing challenges to meet increased demand, and ICT challenges at Breast Screen Aotearoa.

The Government says extending the screening age would mean about 42,000 more mammograms and 1600 assessment appointments each year.

Reti said the bill was already National Party policy but now Parliament would make a decision on whether the Labour Government adopted it.

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women, and this one change to the screening age has the potential to save 65 lives each year.

"Labour broke their promise to increase the age and the longer we wait the more lives we could lose to this disease. I am pleased that real action will happen now and look forward to cross party support on this very serious issue.

"Other countries have already done this, such as Australia, Canada and the US, but New Zealand is lagging behind by five years.

"It would be wrong to deny New Zealand women this important change to cancer prevention and National is proud to lead this work."

Breast Cancer Foundation chairperson Justine Smyth said the organisation was thrilled the bill was drawn from the ballot, saying its adoption would save lives.

"Extending the breast screening eligibility is something we've been advocating for these past six years.

"The current age limit of 69 is outdated, puts us out of step with countries like Australia, the UK and Canada and ultimately it costs women's lives.

"When health officials and two different select committees have already accepted the evidence that screening to 74 will save lives, it's outrageous the Government has stalled for so long.

"We're hoping Dr Reti's member's bill will now get widespread parliamentary support and that the next government passes this into law as soon as possible.

"Our older women deserve the best chance to survive breast cancer, and that requires an early diagnosis through a mammogram."

Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime said the Government supported the extension of the breast screening age.

Minister for Conservation Willow-Jean Prime. (Source: Getty)

"It's important to make sure the system is ready, as well as staying focused on achieving equity in screening rates and not inadvertently disadvantage anyone."

She said work was underway to improve the system through growing the required health workforce and a new ICT for a quality register.

Prime said she was advised the latter was on track to be rolled out by April 2024.

"I also understand that BreastScreen Aotearoa is developing a business case in collaboration with its partners, along with a complete options analysis for extending the breast screening age, and I look forward to receiving this."