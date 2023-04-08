'Cancer is frightening' - Topp Twins reflect on health battles 

"Sometimes we're punching in the air because the tumour in our lymph nodes has gone from 19 millimetres down to 14 millimetres."

That's the stark reality for national treasures Dame Jools and Dame Lynda Topp.

The pair have been entertaining Kiwis and fighting as activists for the rainbow community for decades.

But their battleground of late has shifted from the streets and into the hospital.

"We've had a full three years of Covid-19 and cancer, you know, the two big Cs," said Dame Jools.

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of the Topp Twins posted on their official Facebook page (Source: Topp Twins / Facebook)

In March 2022, the twins revealed in an exclusive interview with Sunday that they had both been diagnosed with breast cancer.

And while the pair had been battling together their entire lives, this battle was one they were forced to do separately.

Dame Lynda jokes while it was a harsh reality of "the two big Cs", she knew her sister was going to be there, no matter the distance.

'It's a twin thing'

"We were born together. Well, she went out first – I had a lovely time with mum for five minutes of my own – womb with a view," said Dame Lynda.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The twin thing has always been there."

But their battle was far from over.

Dame Lynda was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy – nerve damage caused by chemo, the very thing that was meant to help her fight cancer – and was taken off the treatment.

As for Dame Jools, her cancer metastasised – meaning it was spreading to other parts of the body – and she was put on a new programme of pills and monthly injections.

Dame Jools and Dame Lynda Topp (Source: Sunday)

While at this point it would be easy to give up, giving up is something the Topp Twins don't do.

They say fighting back is in their blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've had cancer for just for over 22 years now," said Dame Jools.

She said it has given them both perspective and permission to take stock.

'It makes you want to live your life as best as you can, as quickly as you can'

The Topp Twins, Julie and Lynda with their parents Peter and Jean and brother Bruce pose for a photograph after receiving their DNZM's for services to entertainment during investiture ceremonies at Government House on October 8, 2018 (Source: Getty)

While it's a sentiment they both share, Dame Jools admits it has been hard on their family.

But they are staying optimistic.

"Our life has been inspiring, and it will never change just from being positive, whether we're sick, dying or anything else," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While their rainbow flags fly high, Dame Jools said it's time for them to speak up for another community.

"There are many people in this country that have cancer. If we could just reach out and say, 'we know what it feels like'."

Dame Lynda agrees, wanting New Zealanders with cancer to know they have their back.

"The idea of having cancer for a lot of people is hard because it's frightening," said Dame Lynda.

"But it's also important people know there are new drugs – that they are trying to make headway in research."

Dame Jools and Dame Lynda Topp at New Zealander of the Year awards (Source: 1News)

'Icing on the cake'

ADVERTISEMENT

This year the Topp Twins were honoured as finalists for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

Dame Lynda said it's something they will cherish forever.

"So many people standing up and saying, this is what we stand for, and this is how New Zealand should be," she said.

They said that passion came from a simple lesson from their mum, Jean, who at 92 was right beside them on awards night, as she has been their entire lives.

"Tell the truth faster, it will get you out of trouble quicker," said Dame Jools.

And so, they did.

But while telling the truth came easy, getting them "out of trouble" in '70s New Zealand was not to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the early days when we were first came out with the newspaper, they refused to print the word lesbian in 1977," said Dame Jools.

They said that refusal pushed them into a life of speaking up – and telling the truth through comedy.

'We made it OK to be gay'

"We made it okay to be a lesbian, to be proud of ourselves and to be part of community," said Dame Jools.

"You met on the corner of the street and marched and waved banners and everything," said Dame Lynda.

"Nineties New Zealand was an amazing time, and it did change a lot of things."

'We were always fighting for someone else'

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynda Topp and partner Donna Luxton pose prior to the third reading and vote on the Marriage Equality Bill at Parliament House on April 17, 2013 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Source: Getty)

"We knew what had to change, we knew we were fighting for the right thing," said Dame Jools.

And that's when Dame Lynda said their two worlds collided, and they realised they could use comedy to the advantage of rainbow communities.

"Comedy is very political. You can go into a room with comedy, and you can make a whole lot of people from different walks of life all laugh together," said Dame Lynda.

"It doesn't matter where you're from, what your differences are, and what you believe in."

'We always have to be aware that things can creep back'

Scenes from Auckland's Albert Park where a protest against Posie Parker is underway. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (Posie Parker) made global headlines for her visit (and exit) to New Zealand.

Parker went on to cancel an event in Wellington after chaotic and violent protests curtailed her appearing in Auckland.

She was met with thousands of counter-protesters who heckled her, and one doused her with tomato juice.

Posie Parker escorted from Albert Park by police. (Source: 1News)

The Topp Twins said moments like that remind them why their fight is not over.

"People can get complacent," said Dame Lynda.

"People might say she's just a woman speaking out, but [look at] people who are aligning with her," said Dame Jools.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You need to choose who your guru is, and you want to make sure that you're on the right side."

'This is their moment'

The Topp Twins said the fight for trans rights is a familiar one to them.

"That's what happened when we were growing up. We wanted to change the world and we were going to fight," said Dame Jools.

"This is their fight, and we need to support them."

For now, however, they said that support will come from the sidelines.

They say while the battle for trans rights rages, they are currently in a fight for their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The last few years hasn't been how much we're changing the world, but, whether we shrank a cancer tumour," said Dame Jools.

All the while telling the truth and getting out of trouble quicker.