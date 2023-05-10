Health
1News

Mammogram delays may have harmed 10 Wellington women

By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
26 mins ago

Lengthy delays in breast cancer screening between 2017-2021 may have harmed 10 Wellington women and led to more advanced cancer, an inquiry has found.

When Jo Badham turned 45, she became eligible for a mammogram, and she tried to get one because her grandmother died from breast cancer.

But, it took more than nine months for her to get a screening appointment.

"It was just the not knowing and knowing there’s such an easy test out there and then you get that kind of piece of mind," Badham said.

She is one of around 8000 Wellington women who waited longer than 60 days for an appointment. Of those, 59 women were diagnosed with cancer.

The review found that for 10 of those patients, earlier screenings might have meant the cancer was less advanced when diagnosed or they could have required less intensive treatment.

"We'd like to sincerely apologise to these patients, again, we realise that it's really distressing, we've caused a lot of distress to these patients and to their whānau when they didn't receive a timely mammogram,” said Jamie Duncan, Interim-Lead – Hospital and Specialist Services for Capital Coast Hutt Valley.

Ah-Leen Rayner Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ gave her thoughts on the issue.

"It is not good enough that these 10 women may have been harmed, the service is there to protect women so fundamentally we don't think that this is acceptable,” she said.

The inquiry found multiple problems, including a lack of resources and poor communication with some women.

"Most frustrating was that most of my phone calls went unanswered,” Badham said.

“We didn’t have a big enough workforce to deliver the number of screens that was required,” said Duncan.

The problems in Wellington prompted a national review into breast screening delays, the national report released today referred to the system as racist.

"We need to focus on improving access to breast cancer screening for Māori and Pacific women, we have really high death rates from breast cancer for Māori and Pacific women, we have lower access to screening, lower survival once we do get breast cancer," Public Health Physician Dr Nina Scott said.

There are 26 recommendations in the review, many focus on improving access for Māori and Pacific women, and a breast screening action plan has also been launched.

"It needs to be ambitious, it needs to have tangible change to reduce the risk, for example extending the screening age to 74,” said Rayner.

New ZealandHealthWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Ayesha Verrall recently said on Twitter and radio that "our base rates are for the first time, ever, the same as Australia". 1News put the claim to the test.

22 mins ago

2:29

Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

Jewellery, hammers thrown from car in Wellington police chase

The group were fleeing police following the robbery of a Michael Hill Jeweller store over the weekend.

5:08pm

Jenny Craig's NZ operations placed into administration

Jenny Craig's NZ operations placed into administration

9:18pm

Auckland measles cases should be a warning, expert says

Auckland measles cases should be a warning, expert says

Tue, May 9

Claim very ill disabled people discharged from hospital too early

Claim very ill disabled people discharged from hospital too early

Tue, May 9

Measles: No new cases, Auckland school to reopen

Measles: No new cases, Auckland school to reopen

Mon, May 8

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Mum of four drank puddle water to survive Qld bush ordeal

Mum of four drank puddle water to survive Qld bush ordeal

22 mins ago

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

2:29

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

26 mins ago

Mammogram delays may have harmed 10 Wellington women

2:22

Mammogram delays may have harmed 10 Wellington women

6:24pm

Whangārei cave tragedy: Student made desperate dash for help

4:24

Whangārei cave tragedy: Student made desperate dash for help

6:09pm

Wind warning in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Wind warning in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6