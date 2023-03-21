Tauranga dragon boat team helping breast cancer survivors

Serious illness can often stop people taking part in sport, but the Tauranga Boobops are helping women get their groove back after recovering from breast cancer on a dragon boat.

It enables women to challenge themselves physically and mentally.

A total of 35 Boobops have a busy few weeks ahead, competing in the breast cancer dragon boat regionals, nationals and then the international regatta to be held at Lake Karapiro starting on April 10.

It’s the team’s first time racing since 2020 after Covid stopped them from going head-to-head with other teams.

Coach Jude Butler, who has been with the team since 2006, says being part of it gives you a greater purpose.

“You go through that negative C and you think, 'what’s going to happen to my life now?' I lost my mum when I was 42 and I was 40, and I thought, 'maybe she wants me, she’s going to take me', but I fought it and I’m here today.

“But to have something positive like this, it’s just fantastic and it touches so many people, not just the people paddling, all their families.”

Butler is incredibly grateful for the support of her team on a personal level, having been surrounded by her team mates when she found out her cancer had returned in 2014.

“I went back down with breast cancer just before we were going to Florida and to have all your breast cancer friends around when you’re diagnosed a second time was absolutely incredible. The support was just amazing and you can’t give up then, it’s like alright, back in the boat.”

Leading from the front of the boat is 76-year-old Rae Keightley who joined in 2003. She’s one of the oldest paddlers, but one of the fittest.

“We are competitive, we probably shouldn’t be as competitive but when we hit the water it’s just all go. I never knew about dragon boating when I was diagnosed, but 20 years later I’m still doing it," she said.

With the international regatta looming the team is training three to four times a week in Tauranga Harbour.

“They all know what’s expected of them, strength in the boat, power in the boat, work as a team, drive it down, pull it through,” Keightley says.

The international regatta will see 240 teams from 30 countries with paddlers between the ages of 20 and 80.