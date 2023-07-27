New Zealand
Warning severe gales could blast lower South Island

9:04am
The lower South Island is expected to be hit by strong gale force winds today.

The lower South Island is expected to be hit by strong gale force winds today. (Source: MetService)

Strong gale force winds are expected to sweep across the lower South Island today, with the potential for trees and powerlines to be damaged.

MetService have issued strong wind warnings for Dunedin, North Otago, Clutha, Southland, Stewart Island and Banks Peninsula.

Severe west and southwest gales gusting at 120km/h in exposed places are expected from 8am in both Otago and Southland, while the same is expected in Banks Peninsula from 4pm through the rest of the evening.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

One of the main alpine passes between the west and east coast of the South Island is currently closed due to snow and icy conditions.

State Highway 7 is closed between Springs Junction and Hanmer Springs Turnoff is closed until further notice with 2-3cm of snow having fallen at the summit overnight.

State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass has recently reopened, though chains are essential and the road is closed to towing vehicles.

State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Milford Sound is also closed after heavy snow had been forecast overnight. It’s expected to open again around 10am after snow clearing work is completed.

A road snowfall warning has also been issued for the Desert Rd in the central North Island tonight.

Snow showers are expected to develop above 600 metres this evening, with 3 to 6cm of snow potentially accumulating above 800m.

