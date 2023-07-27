New Zealand
1News

Hundreds gather for karakia to remember Auckland shooting victims

By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, Māori Affairs Correspondent
19 mins ago

A moment of silence has been observed in downtown Auckland to acknowledge the two victims killed at a construction site a week ago.

Tupuga Sipiliano and Solomona To’oto’o were shot dead by 24-year-old Matu Reid.

Hundreds of people gathered at Komititanga Square before dawn to remember them.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei leaders hosted the gathering, reciting karakia and singing waiata.

The hapū had earlier conducted karakia inside the building itself, blessing all 21 floors.

There were three stages to the karakia this morning: Whakawātea (to clear), Whakatea (to mourn) and Whakaora (to heal).

A number of dignitaries were in attendance, including Auckland Mayor Brown and MP for Tāmaki Makaurau Peeni Henare.

Construction workers and people who knew the victims personally were also there.

Members of the crowd could be seen holding flowers and crying.

