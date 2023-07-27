New Zealand
1News

'Highly threatening' call led to 4 West Auckland school lockdowns

2:22pm
Police at Rutherford School.

Police at Rutherford School. (Source: 1News)

Four West Auckland schools were placed into lockdown today after a "highly threatening" phone call stating an armed person was on their way to one of the schools.

Rutherford College, Te Atatū Intermediate, Matipo Primary and Rutherford Primary, which are located nearby to each other on the Te Atatū Peninsula, all went into lockdown for a period. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

In a statement released just before 1pm, Rutherford College detailed what led to the lockdowns.

"At 11.22am Rutherford College received an anonymous phone call of a highly threatening nature that informed us that a armed individual would be on school grounds imminently," it read.

"Rutherford placed the school into immediate lockdown while simultaneously informing New Zealand Police of the threat. Their subsequent response and ongoing support has been reassuring in securing the school grounds."

Armed police were outside Rutherford School providing security. Around 2pm, police announced the lockdowns have now been lifted.

"Police are continuing to make inquiries into a threatening phone call that was made to Rutherford College in Te Atatū Peninsula earlier today," police said.

"A precautionary lockdown at the high school and nearby education facilities has now been lifted. These matters are taken seriously, and we understand this will have been alarming for parents and the community.

"We have established there are no immediate risks in relation to this matter."

Parents and members of the public were told to keep away from the schools, but some parents worried about their children headed to the school.

Police outside Rutherford College on July 27

Police outside Rutherford College on July 27 (Source: 1News)

"It's hard to stay away when your son is involved in this," one parent told 1News. "It's quite emotional, every parents worst nightmare."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Head Hunter jailed for life for murdering ex-girlfriend and father

Head Hunter jailed for life for murdering ex-girlfriend and father

Family members present in the court were in tears as Justice Edwards passed the sentence at the High Court in Auckland.

12:02pm

Kāinga Ora building site fire being treated as 'suspicious'

Kāinga Ora building site fire being treated as 'suspicious'

Police said there is "extensive" damage to the site.

11:01am

Dickason on edge of breakdown before leaving for NZ - mother

Dickason on edge of breakdown before leaving for NZ - mother

10:36am

Ban lifted on Te Huia trains entering Central Auckland

Ban lifted on Te Huia trains entering Central Auckland

10:21am

2:01

Hundreds gather for karakia to remember Auckland shooting victims

Hundreds gather for karakia to remember Auckland shooting victims

8:04am

1:22

Police operation closes highway near Papamoa

Police operation closes highway near Papamoa

7:42am

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Eddie Jones: Wallabies' victory will 'sink New Zealand economy'

1:46

Eddie Jones: Wallabies' victory will 'sink New Zealand economy'

18 mins ago

Don't drink and mow: Aus man arrested on ride-on lawnmower

1:28

Don't drink and mow: Aus man arrested on ride-on lawnmower

29 mins ago

Prostate cancer petition delivered to Parliament

Prostate cancer petition delivered to Parliament

46 mins ago

National claims Labour will propose removing GST from fresh fruit and veges

National claims Labour will propose removing GST from fresh fruit and veges

53 mins ago

One dead after Mount Maunganui workplace incident

One dead after Mount Maunganui workplace incident

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6