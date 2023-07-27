'Highly threatening' call led to 4 West Auckland school lockdowns

Four West Auckland schools were placed into lockdown today after a "highly threatening" phone call stating an armed person was on their way to one of the schools.

Rutherford College, Te Atatū Intermediate, Matipo Primary and Rutherford Primary, which are located nearby to each other on the Te Atatū Peninsula, all went into lockdown for a period. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

In a statement released just before 1pm, Rutherford College detailed what led to the lockdowns.

"At 11.22am Rutherford College received an anonymous phone call of a highly threatening nature that informed us that a armed individual would be on school grounds imminently," it read.

"Rutherford placed the school into immediate lockdown while simultaneously informing New Zealand Police of the threat. Their subsequent response and ongoing support has been reassuring in securing the school grounds."

Armed police were outside Rutherford School providing security. Around 2pm, police announced the lockdowns have now been lifted.

"Police are continuing to make inquiries into a threatening phone call that was made to Rutherford College in Te Atatū Peninsula earlier today," police said.

"A precautionary lockdown at the high school and nearby education facilities has now been lifted. These matters are taken seriously, and we understand this will have been alarming for parents and the community.

"We have established there are no immediate risks in relation to this matter."

Parents and members of the public were told to keep away from the schools, but some parents worried about their children headed to the school.

Police outside Rutherford College on July 27 (Source: 1News)

"It's hard to stay away when your son is involved in this," one parent told 1News. "It's quite emotional, every parents worst nightmare."