Cane out, Papali'i in for All Blacks against struggling Wallabies

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
12:16pm
Dalton Papali'i, with All Blacks coach Ian Foster, gets a rare start in the No.7 jersey against Australia.

Dalton Papali'i, with All Blacks coach Ian Foster, gets a rare start in the No.7 jersey against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

Sam Cane is out of the All Blacks Test against the Wallabies on Saturday due to a neck strain, with fellow loose forward Ardie Savea given the captaincy duties for the Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Regular skipper Cane left the All Blacks’ recent big victory over the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium early due to a neck problem and the selectors have chosen to rest him given his background in that area. He broke his neck in 2018 while playing the Boks in South Africa.

Dalton Papali’i replaces him in the No.7 jersey, with the returning Sam Whitelock making it only as far as the reserves bench, coach Ian Foster electing to retain in-form locks Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett in the starting line-up for a match expected to be played in front of a capacity 80,000 crowd.

Midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown, back from his suspension for a high tackle in the Super Rugby final, is also named on the bench.

A highlight is halfback Cam Roigard’s imminent Test debut; the Hurricanes player named on the bench as back-up to Aaron Smith.

Caleb Clarke is the other back reserve, with Ofa Tu’ungafasi replacing Tamaiti Williams on the bench after Williams made his debut against the Boks on July 15.

Ardie Savea and Sam Cane play against Ireland in 2022

Ardie Savea and Sam Cane play against Ireland in 2022 (Source: 1News)

Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson is also on the bench, along with front rowers Samisoni Taukei'aho and Nepo Laulala.

Another victory against the struggling Wallabies, yet to win this year, will lock up the Bledisloe Cup again – the Aussies last held it in 2003 – and will represent a clean sweep for the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

The return Bledisloe Cup Test is in Dunedin a week on Saturday.

“This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday,” Foster said.

The Test is the first for the All Blacks at the MCG since 2007. With more than 80,000 fans expected, it is tipped to be the biggest Bledisloe Cup crowd since 2009 when 80,228 turned out to watch at Homebush in Sydney.

“As the final Rugby Championship Test, there is much at stake in this game,” added Foster.

“We have learned a lot from two stern Tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground.”

All Blacks team to play Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, kick-off 9.45pm, is:

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Telea, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea (c), 7. Dalton Papali'i, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Luke Jacobson, 20. Sam Whitelock, 21. Cam Roigard, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Caleb Clarke.

RugbyAll Blacks

