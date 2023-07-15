Analysis: Frizell, Jordan lead the way for all-out All Blacks

Another superb start from the All Blacks has catapulted them to a significant win over the Springboks in Auckland tonight.

Significant for multiple reasons - there were plenty of individual performances that will have coach Ian Foster both grinning and facing a headache going forward and the team showed they could match the physicality of one of the biggest, baddest teams on the planet.

Mix that in with a rocking Mt Smart Stadium of 30,000 and certainly there's plenty for Foster and his men to smile about with their 35-20 win.

On the individual front, where do you start? Will Jordan, back in black after missing last week's long haul to Argentina, looked like he hadn't missed a minute of rugby this season.

He was on fire from the first whistle, using that renowned speed and vision to create space for his side and problems for the Springboks.

ADVERTISEMENT

That led to the opening try in the 5th minute and despite being here for two weeks, the Springboks looked a bit stunned.

The Boks looked to respond with some big hits up front but the All Blacks forwards were well and truly up to the task - the South African mauls couldn't produce any metres, their scrum couldn't produce any penalties and their rucks couldn't produce any turnovers.

The usual hardmen were delivering such as Brodie Retallick and Ardie Savea but the one leading the charge tonight was Shannon Frizell and he did so emphatically.

The Highlanders loosie was everywhere, making metres and tackles against a Springboks outfit known to not allow such things.

But when Frizell steamrolled Willie le Roux on his way to the line - in similar fashion to that of Jonah Lomu's infamous try against England - you knew he was up for the task and silencing any doubters about his place in the squad.

Shannon Frizell scores against the Springboks. (Source: Photosport)

"That's two [big performances] in a row for Shannon, he's answered a lot of critics," Foster said after the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He should be really proud of that game tonight."

Frizell's try gave the All Blacks a 17-0 lead at the 17-minute mark and despite the Springboks' efforts to come back into the contest, they hurt themselves time and time again.

The All Blacks' persistent use of the high ball tonight caused all sorts of problems for the Springboks with Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett - who also had a strong game at fullback - putting up aerial bombs the Boks couldn't handle.

In a rare chance to strike back, Barrett did enough to deny Cheslin Kolbe from scoring an aerial stunner as the two contested a cross kick to the right corner and although Barrett couldn't take the ball, he did enough to ensure Kolbe didn't ground it either.

Instead, the Springboks had to wait for another trip to the All Blacks' 22 to get some points and after multiple failed ventures against a sound black wall, they did so with three points instead of chasing a much-needed try.

Mo'unga responded immediately and the All Blacks took a 20-3 lead into the break.

For all the momentum they'd generated in the first half, the All Blacks - much like last week in Mendoza - failed to come out firing with the same intensity in the second 40. Credit has to go to the Springboks though, who slowed the rapidfire pace of the game right down by forcing stoppages with set pieces left and right.

ADVERTISEMENT

With play slowing down and a comeback required, the Springboks went to their "bomb squad" on the bench early and got some immediate impact with powerhouse hooker Malcolm Marx onto the pitch and over the chalk off a rare driving maul from his side.

With Kolbe flying over in the right corner as the game headed into the final 20 minutes, a tense finish looked on the cards with the score 23-15 still favouring the All Blacks.

But up stepped Barrett with a pinpoint crosskick to Jordan to effectively seal the match in the 70th minute and when Mo'unga crossed over moments later to push the lead to 35-15, Mt Smart Stadium was looking to party.

Richie Mo'unga moves the ball on. (Source: Photosport)

The Boks managed to get a consolation try in the final minute but the damage was done and the headlines were already being printed - an impressive win for the All Blacks in this, a Rugby World Cup year.

Foster said he was "largely" happy with the result but conceded his men got "a bit fidgety" to start the second half.

"I loved the way we started and then the way we hung in to finish strong in the last quarter," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're building the blocks. It's a great start for us this year but it's just that."

All Blacks 35 [Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell, Will Jordan, Richie Mo'unga tries; Richie Mo'unga 3 con, 3 pen]

South Africa 20 [Malcolm Marx, Cheslin Kolbe, Kwagga Smith tries; Cheslin Kolbe con; Faf de Klerk pen]

HT: 20-3