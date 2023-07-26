Kapiti boys' 'once in a lifetime' opportunity with Football Ferns

Two Kapiti Coast brothers, Conor and Nathan Hamilton, are still buzzing from last night's FIFA match between New Zealand and the Philippines.

The boys, aged 11 and 6, were among a group of aspiring young footballers who were chosen to escort the Football Ferns onto the pitch.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to do it," Nathan said.

"I was kind of scared because there were so many people cheering," Conor said.

The brothers watched the game live, and despite the result, they still believe the Football Ferns can win the World Cup.

"Just keep trying as hard as you can, keep doing what you're doing, because it's real cool," Nathan said.

Nathan's favourite player is Ali Riley and Conor said his is Malia Steinmetz.

"Their skills are really insane," Nathan said.

"They're professionals," Conor added.

Conor and Nathan said they felt inspired by last night's experience and would love to play for New Zealand one day too.