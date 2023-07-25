Entertainment
Victoria Beckham teases Spice Girls reunion

10:02am
Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Victoria Beckham has sparked speculation she's set to reunite with the Spice Girls after singing Say You'll Be There at karaoke in Miami.

Posh Spice didn't reunite with her bandmates - Melanie C, Geri Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton - for their comeback tour in 2019.

However, she was seen singing the 90s classic as her retired football ace spouse David danced next to her in the US at the weekend.

And in a cryptic TikTok caption, she hinted they could reunite as a five piece, despite an insider recently dispelling a report that the fashion designer is set to join her bandmates at Glastonbury next year to mark their 30th anniversary.

She wrote underneath the clip: “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!!"

And the Spice Girls reposted the video and also teased: “Once a Spice Girl always a Spice girl."

A source close to Posh insisted that she would prefer to focus on her fashion label.

However, Victoria has not ruled out a separate "celebratory appearance" with bandmates Geri (Ginger), Mel (Scary), Melanie (Sporty), and Emma (Baby), although she is not necessarily going to sing.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday newspaper last week: "Glastonbury is possibly the coolest gig on the planet but Victoria won't be doing it next year.

"She has carved herself a career as a fashion designer that she has put blood, sweat and tears into, so singing is something she has to carefully consider.

"She has sadly been hugely ridiculed when she has sung in the past.

"She is a different person now. She looks back fondly on her years in the Spice Girls - they were very special for her - so she hasn't ruled out a celebration, maybe, at some point.

"And Glastonbury are not at all keen on having the group without Posh, it just doesn't have the same pull."

Victoria is due to take part in a documentary made by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams that will tell the story of the group's rise to fame in the 1990s and will feature interviews and unseen material from their personal archives.

The star did not join the Spice Girls on their UK tour in 2019, and explained that the decision to skip the run took a lot of "courage".

Victoria told Vogue: "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to."

