Lauren Dickason's phone had searches for how to overdose children - analyst

Forensic examination of triple murder accused Lauren Dickason’s cellphone has revealed eight Google searches for ways to end children's lives.

The mother denies murdering her three little girls – Liané, six, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla – in Timaru in September 2021, and is using the defences of insanity and infanticide.

Police digital forensic analyst Joshua Locke told the jury he’d located a poem titled Mom Needs a Minute that was sent to Lauren Dickason’s WhatsApp account in July 2021.

It has lines including "Oh my God, I can’t breathe, Mom needs a minute".

He read out her reply to the friend who sent it to her.

"'Awesome, xxxx that's exactly how I feel', which indicates she watched the video."

He read out to the court a list of eight deleted Google searches on Lauren Dickason’s cellphone that related to different ways to end a life, including ‘most effective overdose of children’, and ‘drugs to overdose kids’.

There were also searches for fatal levels or doses of various drugs and substances.

The searches took place in the month before she ended Liané, Maya and Karla's lives by smothering them.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Abbie Hollingworth, Locke said he couldn't speak to who had been using the device, and what the user may have been thinking.

The High Court in Christchurch trial before Justice Cameron Mander continues.