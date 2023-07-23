New Zealand
Man charged with arson after fire at Football Ferns hotel

9:52am
A police officer speaking to hotel guests after the Pullman was evacuated due to a fire.

A police officer speaking to hotel guests after the Pullman was evacuated due to a fire. (Source: 1News)

A man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire broke out at the Auckland hotel where the Football Ferns were staying last night.

In an update, a police spokesperson told 1News that a 34-year-old had been arrested following the "suspicious fire".

"A man has been arrested following a suspicious fire at a premises on Waterloo Quadrant, Auckland Central last night," police said.

"The 34-year-old has been charged with burglary and arson and is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday."

There have been no reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

New Zealand Football said in a statement yesterday: "New Zealand Football can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to a fire.

"All of the team and staff are safe and accounted for."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted about 7.50pm, and the fire was put out shortly after. Eight firetrucks responded to the incident.

It comes just days after the team made footballing history, beating Norway 1-0 at Eden Park. Next up is the Philippines, who the Football Ferns face in Wellington on Tuesday.

Crime and Justice

