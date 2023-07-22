New Zealand
Football Ferns safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

58 mins ago
A police officer speaking to hotel guests after the Pullman was evacuated due to a fire.

A police officer speaking to hotel guests after the Pullman was evacuated due to a fire. (Source: 1News)

A fire broke out at the Football Ferns' team hotel in Auckland this evening, with the players unharmed in the incident.

New Zealand Football said in a statement: "New Zealand Football can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women's World Cup, due to a fire.

"All of the team and staff are safe and accounted for."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted about 7.50pm, and the fire has now been put out.

Eight firetrucks responded to the incident.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the hotel about 8pm.

"There are no reports of injuries. At this time, this is not being treated as suspicious," the spokesperson said.

It comes just days after the team made footballing history, beating Norway 1-0 at Eden Park.

Next up is the Philippines, who the Football Ferns face in Wellington on Tuesday.

