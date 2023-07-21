Entertainment
Obama gives shout-out to Kiwi indie-rock darlings The Beths

1:36pm
The Beth's lead vocalist Liz Stokes and Barack Obama.

The Beth's lead vocalist Liz Stokes and Barack Obama. (Source: Getty)

Former US president Barack Obama has shown his love for New Zealand music, adding Kiwi pop-rock band The Beths to his 2023 summer playlist.

It's become a yearly tradition for Obama to put out a playlist of his favourite songs from the year — made up of modern hits and beloved classics.

For this year's edition, he included the likes of Leonard Cohen, SZA, Janet Jackson and Auckland group The Beths.

He recommended 2022's Watching The Credits, a single released ahead of their album Expert in a Dying Field.

The ex-commander-in-chief wrote in the caption: "Like I do every year, here are some songs I've been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I've missed."

"I can see why he relates to the song. It's about feeling like you're under a lot of pressures day to day," The Beth's lead vocalist Liz Stokes told Stuff.

"Looking at [the list], there's so many classic and incredible artists and songs, so it's really nice... it means a lot."

The band posted their addition on Instagram, with the caption reading "oop".

He also revealed Kiwi author Elanor Catton's Birnam Wood was on his bookshelf, saying he'd be reading it this summer.

