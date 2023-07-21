Former Football Ferns react to historic win in World Cup opener

New Zealand history was made last night as the Football Ferns secured an emphatic 1-0 victory against Norway at the FIFA Women's World Cup opener in Auckland.

This win is huge for former players who know the team well and have competed in multiple world cup campaigns.

Joining Breakfast this morning, Football Ferns legend Rosie White reacted to the win, calling it "really exciting".

She said it was "the best performance I've ever seen from a Ferns team, so awesome they just rose to the occasion".

New Zealand entered the game as heavy underdogs, with the Norwegians ranked twelfth in the world.

White said that while the team's heart is always on display, it doesn't always come together how they want — but last night was different.

"It doesn't always happen in the way that they did."

Also on to Breakfast, former Ferns' star Anna Green said she is "still on cloud nine" following the win.

"That was a different team to what we've seen over the last six months, over the last two years."

The Ferns were dangerous throughout the game — consistently shutting down counterattacks when out of possession.

When on the ball, the whole team pushed forward with laser-focused passes — culminating in a stunning goal from Hannah Wilkinson in the early second half.

White attributes the achievement to solid cohesion among the players.

"You never really know what's going to happen in a World Cup environment — what the emotions are, what the team's gonna be feeling.

"They've had nine weeks together in the run-up to this, so the cohesion of the team is obviously there.

"I think everything just managed to gel for the team. Norway was struggling to find a foothold in the game."

Green agreed, saying the team's nine-week camp was central to their cohesion.

"They've been together for a long time before this tournament, and I know that they've been working really hard on connecting to the community, making sure that they're feeling linked in with the country."

"Lots of the girls have been based overseas playing club normally, so to be on home soil, to be around their friends and family, and to feel like they're representing New Zealand… I know that's been super special to this team."

White said the win is a great start to "such a special event for all of New Zealand to be able to participate in".

"I hope New Zealand doesn't underestimate how big this is," White said.

"New Zealand's never won a game at a World Cup before, so history has already been made. That was goal number one."

White also made predictions for the rest of the tournament, saying New Zealand's biggest challenge is now out of the way.

She said the team needs to "keep the momentum going".

"It's the best place they could've started."

In a statement this morning, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said the game showed "why New Zealanders should snap up tickets to a match near them to be part of this exciting action".

"It's not every day we have the opportunity to watch some of the world's best football players in action right here in our own backyard."