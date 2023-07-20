Analysis: Football Ferns earned every bit of moment in history

The Football Ferns have opened this year's Women's FIFA World Cup with a piece of history, earning their first-ever win at the tournament with a 1-0 win over former world champions Norway.

It was a game that had a little bit of everything; emotion, drama, brilliance and at the end of it all, history.

From the outset, the Football Ferns had Norway on the back foot with their aggressive play both on and off the ball leading to plenty of possession, territory and chances.

Norway were happy to sit back and absorb the attacks initially, but as their play was broken down again and again by the hardworking midfield of New Zealand, the frustrations started to show.

In fact, at one point the referee stopped to chat to the Europeans after they gave up three fouls in a minute.

All the while though, the Football Ferns were playing their game and making their opponents play it with them, looking for opportunities on the wings as Hannah Wilkinson stayed central and poised looking to make an impact.

In the first 45 minutes, that moment didn't come - the crosses from the Ferns couldn't quite find their mark and the Norwegian defence was doing enough to keep the shots on goal at bay.

Hannah Wilkinson contest the ball against Norway. (Source: Associated Press)

But just three minutes into the second half, Wilkinson got her chance and she delivered emphatically.

It was a move most certainly straight from the training pitch - a play started from their own goal kick that moved down the right edge and put Hand on the attack down the right wing looking to the middle.

There she saw Wilkinson, well clear of her two defenders and so the cross came in. A tap from the right foot into the right-bottom corner and Eden Park - all record-breaking 42,000 of them - erupted.

It was just five passes in all from start to finish and barely 30 seconds but it could go down as one of the most important plays in New Zealand football history - especially given the chaotic second half that was to come after.

Norway, now well and truly behind the ball, made early changes to try and find an equaliser but star forward Ada Hegerberg was being shut down by Rebekah Stott in the middle.

Ada Hegerberg controls the ball against the Football Ferns. (Source: Associated Press)

Ali Riley was just as impactful on the wing making any crosses that did go in less than desirable, Indiah-Paige Riley was threatening at the other end and in the thick of it all was CJ Bott doing anything and everything to ensure her side were in the fight.

That saw Norway get more desperate, and frustrated, with time kicking on.

But they were now facing a Ferns outfit that had confidence to back up the territory, possession and opportunities they were already generating and a rocket from Percival in the 76th minute was a mere metre from doubling the lead for the hosts.

Norway then had one of their best chances of the night four minutes later with Caroline Hansen sending her own blistering shot towards the Kiwi goal although Ferns keeper Victoria Esson rose up to get a feather of a touch to the ball and made the equaliser hit the crossbar instead.

Then came the next twist - a VAR check for handball by Norway on the edge of their penalty box after the Football Ferns again got on the attack and replays showed the game was headed for a penalty shot.

With Wilkinson subbed off to Eden Park ovation moments before, Ria Percival stepped up to take the shot but her attempt, which beat the keeper, hit the crossbar as well and left everyone holding their breathes with nine minutes of added time to come.

It was touch and go for a moment but then the final whistle went and the emotions started to flow.

The Football Ferns run onto the field to celebrate after beating Norway at the World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

"We've been fighting for this for so long," a tearful Ali Riley said after the match.

"We had a clear goal that we wanted to inspire young girls and people around the country and the world and I think we did that tonight.

"There have been a lot of doubters because of the results we've had but we believed and we believed in ourselves this entire game.

"This is what dreams are made of."

The dream run now heads to Wellington next Tuesday for a match against the Philippines where another win could make even more history with a ticket to the knockout stages of a tournament where anything is now well and truly possible.

New Zealand 1 [Hannah Wilkinson 48"]

Norway 0

HT: 0-0