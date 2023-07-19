Entertainment
Rita Ora shares pic of wedding with Taika Waititi in new video

12:09pm
Rita Ora has shared a sneak peak of her and Taika Waititi's wedding in her new music video.

Rita Ora has shared a sneak peak of her and Taika Waititi's wedding in her new music video. (Source: Supplied)

UK singer Rita Ora has shared a glimpse of her and Kiwi director Taika Waititi's wedding in her new music video.

It's only a quick look, but eagle-eyed fans spotted a framed portrait from the pairs wedding in the popstars You & I music video released over the weekend.

Ora is seen in what looks to be a long-sleeved lace wedding dress while Waititi wears a black suit.

The famous couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in London last year, but tried to keep the news hidden for as long as possible.

Earlier this year Waititi and Ora opened up about their "great love story".

The pair told Vogue their relationship comes easy to them as they are best friends.

"We've been friends for so long. Not a lot's changed," Ora said.

"That's a big, big part of what works is that we were friends for three years before we decided to ruin it," Waititi joked.

26 mins ago

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

0:41

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

34 mins ago

New ram-raid offence to hold 10-year maximum sentence - Hipkins

1:15

New ram-raid offence to hold 10-year maximum sentence - Hipkins

12:54pm

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

12:40pm

Suitcase murders: Mother accused of killing her children named

Suitcase murders: Mother accused of killing her children named

12:31pm

Stacked, 29-strong NZ team named for road cycling world champs

Stacked, 29-strong NZ team named for road cycling world champs

