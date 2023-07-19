Rita Ora shares pic of wedding with Taika Waititi in new video

UK singer Rita Ora has shared a glimpse of her and Kiwi director Taika Waititi's wedding in her new music video.

It's only a quick look, but eagle-eyed fans spotted a framed portrait from the pairs wedding in the popstars You & I music video released over the weekend.

Ora is seen in what looks to be a long-sleeved lace wedding dress while Waititi wears a black suit.

The famous couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in London last year, but tried to keep the news hidden for as long as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year Waititi and Ora opened up about their "great love story".

The pair told Vogue their relationship comes easy to them as they are best friends.

"We've been friends for so long. Not a lot's changed," Ora said.

"That's a big, big part of what works is that we were friends for three years before we decided to ruin it," Waititi joked.