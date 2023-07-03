Entertainment
Rita Ora shares music video shot in NZ, directed by husband Waititi

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
3:54pm
The music video was directed by her husband Taika Waititi.

The music video was directed by her husband Taika Waititi. (Source: Supplied)

Singer Rita Ora is giving her fans a glimpse at the beauty of Aotearoa after releasing the video for her new track Don't Think Twice.

The clip was directed by her husband Taika Waititi and was shot in New Zealand.

In the visual offering, Ora is seen attempting to figure out what's real life as she navigates her way through an eerie forest.

She ultimately overcomes the demons and distractions to end standing beside another person overlooking a classic New Zealand shoreline.

Ora says the song is about making the most of what matters while it's in front of you.

"You only live once, so it's really about seizing the moment, and not being held back by thoughts of what might or might not happen," Ora said.

The catchy song is included in her fourthcoming album You & I, which is available from July 14.

Her fans are already in love with the track, praising her in the comments for innovation and commitment to music.

"Her sound is always universal, meaning everyone will love it and that's why I love her and her music so much," one person said.

"Love the random dancing. The whole song is about doubting oneself for feeling a certain way, so the very random way that Rita is moving feels like it's what is best for her at the exact moment. Marvelous work," another said.

"Amazing visuals and song itself sounds cool! Rita never stops surprising," someone else penned.

Waititi, who makes a brief appearance in the video, previously said Ora's work ethic has "inspired" him since they have been together.

The couple spoke to Australian Vogue Magazine about their love story, sharing the relationship comes easy to them as they are best friends.

"I've worked for 20 years without a holiday. For me it's inspiring to see someone who is working and motivated, who reflects a lot of how I feel about work and my place in the industry and is very open and honest about things that she's been through with being an artist," he said.

"It's helped me open up about it, too, because I'm like, 'oh man, I've gotta remain invincible and I can't break'. I've got all these expectations from New Zealand and my community in New Zealand and what I'm doing. And suddenly realising that it's okay to be a little bit more vulnerable around your work, and that your work can actually get better around that.

"That's the big thing I've taken away from being in Rita's presence."

Waititi's film Next Goal Wins hits Kiwi cinemas on December 7.

