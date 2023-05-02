Entertainment
1News

Watch: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make dazzling Met Gala entrance

11:30am

Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi and wife Rita Ora have arrived at the Met Gala in New York, stunning crowds with their jaw-dropping outfits.

The 32-year-old singer was seen in a black sheer gown along with dramatic train.

Ora is reportedly wearing NZ$145,000 worth of Buccellati jewellery. She also flaunted long diamond extensions hanging from her fingernails.

Waititi sported a gun metal blazer, white trousers, a long pearl necklace and a black floral corsage.

The event is known as fashion's biggest night out and hosted a swathe of stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honour of the late fashion designer.

Among the star-studded guest list is also Nicole Kidman, Emily Ratajkowski, Penelope Cruz and Emma Chamberlain.

A few big names are missing in action this year though, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Zendaya are all absent.

Blake Lively also confirmed she isn't attending, saying she'll be watching the fashion spectacle from her couch at home.

The gala is a benefit for the museum’s Costume Institute and is a very expensive affair, last year, the event raised more NZ$27 million.

