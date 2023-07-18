Govt announces OT youth justice facilities to get tougher rules

The Government has announced it will push through new laws to toughen its stance in youth justice facilities.

New rules would place youngsters in "secure care" when staff are worried about potential "mass disorder incidents".

A string of security failings over the past year at the Oranga Tamariki-run residences has seen youths break out of facilities with demands tabled for their caregivers.

Today's new policy comes as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins continues pushing a wave of anti-youth crime policies this week. He announced a "crackdown" yesterday.

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis said new changes to legislation would also be introduced to allow for people to be searched in a "non-invasive manner when entering" facilities.

Under the changes, staff would soon be able to "place young people in secure care when it is believed a mass disorder event is imminent".

"Over the past six months, we have seen an increase in unacceptable behaviour in youth justice residences, such as damage to facilities and roof stand-offs," he said.

"That is simply not good enough and along with the immediate strengthening of these facilities staff need to be able to stop these types of events when they know something is brewing."

Towards the end of June, separate incidents within two weeks of each other saw youth break onto the roofs of Oranga Tamariki-facilities in Auckland and Christchurch.

Davis continued: "It is equally unacceptable that there is little ability to search someone, whether they be staff, visitors, or the young people themselves when they enter a residence.

"This will be an important change to reduce any contraband and weapons entering, and I expect it to be done in the least-invasive way possible — more akin to passing through a metal detector at airport security."

Additionally, Hipkins announced today the Government will "start work towards" building two new youth justice units to cater for up-to-30 higher-needs youth.

"The units will aim to provide more intensive support for the most serious offending and will predominantly cater for older teenagers," he said.

"Youth justice residences need to be secure, safe places and it has become clear that the introduction of 17 year olds into the system has created challenges and we need to do things differently.

"There is a big difference between a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old and what support and guidance they need. I want to see these new units designed with the best-possible rehabilitation models in mind for these offenders."

Meanwhile, Oranga Tamariki Family Group Conferences (FGC) will also receive an additional $1 million going towards new family group coordinators "who, for the first time, will be specifically focused on youth crime issues", Davis said.

(Source: 1News)

Family Group Conferences are formal meetings where the family comes together with professionals to talk about concerns Oranga Tamariki may hold for a child.

Additionally, Davis said Police and Oranga Tamariki have "agreed to develop" a protocol that will "streamline the process of referring a young person to a FGC when warranted and to respond quicker when a young person has breached a Family Court order".

"We know that these processes often reduce the chances of a young person reoffending and that’s what we know the general public want," the Children's Minister said.

"When the Family Court has granted custody and support orders for these young people that include conditions to manage the risk of re-offending, we need to respond quicker to any sign that is happening — these protocols will do that.

"Making sure Police and Oranga Tamariki work together and have a clear process for when someone should or shouldn't be referred to a FGC will help speed up the system and lead to better results for everyone."