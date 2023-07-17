'Crackdown' - PM announces changes to tackle youth crime

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the first piece of a significant "crack down" on youth and gang crime, with three changes that impose "accountability and consequences".

It comes after opposition attacks that have accused the Government of being soft on crime, with National and ACT pushing a plethora of anti-crime and anti-gang policies.

Hipkins said today's announcement was about "prevention, protection and accountability" whilst signalling it was only the "first tranche of changes" with more action come.

One of the changes include a new offence that would be created for criminals who use children to commit crimes — with a prison term of up to 10 years for offenders.

"We’re told many ramraids are done for notoriety on social media and the news or petty theft, but we know there’s also an organised crime element to some of them," Hipkins said today.

“Using a child to commit a crime is cowardly, exploitative and destroys lives, so the consequences must be serious."

Additionally, posting crime online will become an aggravating factor in sentences, Hipkins announced, as it becomes "increasingly common for offenders to video their criminal behaviour and post or live stream it to show off to their friends and followers.

"This ‘social media amendment’ we’re introducing will apply to adults and young people and provide the courts with an additional consideration when sentencing, and it sends a strong signal that this behaviour is unacceptable."

Meanwhile, from the age of 10, the Family Court will now be given the ability to require children and young people to undertake community activities — such as cleaning graffiti and picking up rubbish. Currently, the court can only request such action.

Hipkins said the change would be about "accountability and consequences".

"The Family Court will also be able to require that an offender attend an educational, recreational or activity programme. That’s really important to get them engaged again and back on track and builds on the work we’re doing to improve school attendance.

"There will also be accountability for victims, with victims entitled to attend Care and Protection Family Group Conferences for the first time in relation to children over 10.

"It will force the offender to confront the victims whose lives they are harming.

“None of this is about locking up children and perpetuating the cycle of crime. It’s about accountability and consequences to help break the cycle of offending," he said.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen also announced a $25 million boost for the prosecution service to help clear the case backlog in district courts.

“This funding will allow Police to add up to 78 full time equivalent staff to prepare their in-court work against those who’ve committed serious crimes,” she said.

Crime policy is set to dominate the election debate as parties hit the campaign trail.

Opposition on crime

It comes as National leader Christopher Luxon said the approach to crime needs "not just carrots" but also "sticks".

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

He said a National Government would work on the causes of crime "through Bill English's thinking, called social investment".

"That's a big priority for us, we’re going to work on those long-term challenges and that social deprivation that often is a driver and leads into a life of crime.

"But at the same time, you've got to be able to have not just carrots, you also have to have sticks.

"The message from this soft-on-crime Government has been this is permissible activity.

"Gangs are not nice people. They want all the rights of being Kiwis but they're not prepared to take the responsibilities of being Kiwis. They peddle in misery.

"We are going to be tough on gangs."

That included policies to ban gang patches in public places, giving police special powers to break up gangs in public places and making gang membership an aggravating factor in sentencing, he said.

ACT justice spokeswoman Nicole McKee said massive changes in education, welfare, and the economy are required.

"The education system doesn't educate people, the welfare system rewards idleness, the economy isn't producing enough jobs or high enough wages, and the justice system isn't arresting enough gang members. It's no wonder people are attracted to gangs under those conditions."