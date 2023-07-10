Spain haka mockery 'disturbing' and 'mana-diminishing' - expert

A Māori physical education expert from Otago University said he is "not surprised," but "very disappointed" after footage surfaced of the Spanish women's football team appearing to mock the haka.

Dr Jeremy Hapeta told 1News he could see the likely harmless intent behind the mockery, but that it was nonetheless offensive.

"At one level it might be passed off as just a bit of mockery, but at a deeper level it's actually quite disturbing," he said.

He believed that teams visiting Aotearoa and Australia for the Women's World Cup need to be conscious and respectful of the cultures they visit, and thus the Spanish team should try and make amends.

"I think while they were bold enough to do such a thing, they should also be brave enough to come out publicly and apologise for it, because that would go some way towards repairing or reconciling some of the damage that has been caused.

"It would be nice for them while they're out here to take the opportunity to explore our Māori culture and learn a bit more of the depth and richness that underpins a ritual like [the] haka, and to do some upskilling themselves off the football pitch."

The Dutch team also appears to have mocked the haka in video posted online from a training camp.

Following the Spanish team's actions, Hapeta hopes that FIFA organisers fortify previous communications to teams on the significance of indigenous cultures in Oceania.

"I know that FIFA have been putting out some messaging to the teams to not do what they've actually done, and it doesn't seem to be that the message got through to the Spanish team on this occasion.

"It would be great for the tournament organisers to reinforce the importance of indigenous cultures down here in Aotearoa and Australia and to ensure that these kinds of instances don't occur throughout the rest of the tournament."

He hopes that no similar stunts are pulled between now and the end of the tournament, saying that "at a deeper level, it is offensive".

"It's mana-diminishing for Māori to see a taonga such as our cultural ritual, the haka, to be diminished in that regard."

FIFA has refused to provide a statement on the video, telling 1News "as this is a team matter we won't be making any comment".