Matariki celebrations continue into the night

Matariki events in the lower North Island are connecting communities as they celebrate the Māori New Year.

Matariki Ahi Kā has transformed Wellington's waterfront into an immersive and interactive Matariki experience, with kapa haka, kai and light features on display.

Another installation is the mesmerising Mana Moana which projects Māori and Pasifika short films onto a water screen.

The event is run by Wellington City Council from Thursday night to Sunday night.

"It's a really good time for us to learn more about our Māori side... and I guess it's a time for us to reflect and be very proud to be Māori," one visitor told 1News.

"Fascinating... never expected to see something like this," another visitor said.

In the Horowhenua town of Shannon, Matariki ki Otāuru was run by Horowhenua District Council and Te Roopū Taiao o Ngāti Whakatere for the community to get together and celebrate Matariki.

Kaumatua Robert Ketu said he's proud of what's been achieved by the community to bring the event together to mark Māori New Year.

"We talk about 'Ka tipu wake tātou', that we have grown out of this whenua as a plant and now we are starting to flourish as a people," Ketu said.

The event featured musical performances, whānau games, local items for sale and kai including free hāngī for the community.

Local Yvonne Te Peeti said a committee has been preparing for the day to give back to the community.

Yvonne Te Peeti and her grandson. (Source: Horowhenua District Council)

"Those who aren't with us today, we think about them, those of our elders that are here that are able to celebrate with us still... Māori New Year, that's what it means.

"On a national level, I love it, to think all of our country, big towns and little towns are celebrating in their own way," she said.

Matariki Arrowtown Lights kicked off tonight in Otago with waiata (song) and kapa haka performances.

The light display also features food stalls and fire pits for locals to gather and share stories.