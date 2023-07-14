Te Ao Māori

re-news

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

By Te Ahipourewa Forbes, Re: News
6:00am

Wondering why the Matariki public holiday is being observed on July 14 this year when it fell on June 24 last year?

This is because Matariki follows the traditional Māori lunar calendar system as opposed to the solar calendar system.

One of the major differences is the solar year that we follow is 365 and a quarter days long whereas the lunar calendar system is 354 days - a difference of 11 days.

That can add up to a 33-day difference over three years.

Matariki follows the traditional Māori lunar calendar system as opposed to the solar calendar system.

Matariki follows the traditional Māori lunar calendar system as opposed to the solar calendar system. (Source: istock.com)

Many cultures across the world do intercalation.

This means an extra month is dropped into the calendar system every three or so years so that the lunar calendar system reconciles with the sun.

In the maramataka (the Māori lunar year), the extra month is added after Pipiri (June) every third year. The name of the extra month is Ruhanui.

Astronomy academic Rangi Mātāmua said this was taken into account when the decision came to set the Matariki dates.

In a Facebook Live posted on May 23, Mātāmua said Matariki is generally really high in the morning sky in the first year after that reconciliation.

Then in the second year, like how it was last year, it tends to be lots lower in the sky.

Mātāmua said he celebrates Matariki in the Tangaroa phases or the last quarter of the lunar phases.

This is when we celebrate the major atua Māori (Māori gods and spirits), the atua who supply us with food. Matariki is very much connected to the kai we receive throughout the year.

To sum it up, the date of Matariki will change from year to year, however, it will always land in June or July.

The proposed dates for the next five years are:

2024 - 28 June

2025 - 20 June

2026 - 10 July

2027 - 25 June

2028 - 14 July

New ZealandRe: NewsTe Ao Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

Matariki 2023: Hautapu ceremony marks dawning of a new day

Matariki 2023: Hautapu ceremony marks dawning of a new day

Hundreds of people gathered on Mt Ngongotahā in Rotorua for the second official Matariki public holiday.

6 mins ago

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

BREAKING

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

When a hospital worker told Isobel Prasad she was only a teeny bit Māori, she was reminded of the other kind of "special treatment" dished out to her people in the health system.

44 mins ago

LIVE: Mānawatia a Matariki

LIVE

LIVE: Mānawatia a Matariki

6:15am

Ngā Whetū o te Tau: Hiwa-i-te-rangi - Matewa Media

Ngā Whetū o te Tau: Hiwa-i-te-rangi - Matewa Media

2:10pm

1:23

Best places to see Matariki star cluster this year

Best places to see Matariki star cluster this year

1:50pm

0:28

Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 revealed

Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022 revealed

Wed, Jul 12

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Matariki 2023: Hautapu ceremony marks dawning of a new day

Matariki 2023: Hautapu ceremony marks dawning of a new day

11 mins ago

Woman dies after car crashes down bank in Whangārei

Woman dies after car crashes down bank in Whangārei

35 mins ago

Dele Alli: Football star details being abused, dealing drugs as a child

Dele Alli: Football star details being abused, dealing drugs as a child

44 mins ago

BREAKING

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

The other type of 'special treatment for Māori' everyone forgets

6:52am

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

6:27am

Auckland bus strike off: Services to run as normal

Auckland bus strike off: Services to run as normal
1
2
3
4
5
6