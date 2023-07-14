Fleeing offender interrupts Matariki event, public help with arrest

A Matariki family event run by Horowhenua District Council and Ngāti Whakatere in Shannon has been interrupted by a fleeing offender whose car came to a stop outside the event.

One local who didn't want to be named told 1News Māori Wardens at the scene on Grey St helped keep children away from the incident, with a large number of people having just gathered outside to eat hāngī near where the car stopped.

"I was literally 15 metres from the event.

"I told my sister to 'take the kids and run'," the local said.

"It gave all the children such a fright to hear the loud crash."

She said she was sad to see children frightened by what had happened after what was such a friendly, uplifting atmosphere at the Matariki event.

The local reported members of the public at the scene ran over to the car when it stopped to apprehend the offender until police got out of their cars.

"Matariki celebrations in Shannon have been cancelled," Horowhenua District Council wrote on Facebook.