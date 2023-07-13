All Blacks: Mo'unga at No.10, McKenzie axed for clash with Boks

Ian Foster has made some minor changes to his All Blacks side for this weekend's clash against the Springboks, although one of them includes the omission of Damian McKenzie in the matchday 23.

Following Sunday's 41-12 win over Argentina in Mendoza, Foster has dropped McKenzie in favour of bringing Richie Mo'unga into the starting XV against South Africa.

It's one of five changes to the run-on side for Mt Smart with the Mark Telea and Will Jordan both back from the injury ward and named on the wings.

In the forwards, Brodie Retallick has been named to start at lock with Josh Lord also falling out of the gameday squad while Codie Taylor takes over as the starting hooker with Samisoni Taukei'aho his replacement, leaving no room for Dane Coles.

Also on the bench is Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, who is set to make his All Blacks debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any Test against South Africa is a special occasion,” said Foster. “There is a lot of respect between the two nations and that usually translates to an epic battle on the field.

“This will be a significant challenge and we are determined to grow after a solid start to the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship in Argentina last week. It has been four years since we last played South Africa here in New Zealand so that also makes it special.”

Foster named his side after the Springboks earlier this week selected a new-look outfit for Saturday's Test, featuring players they had skip preparations for their match against the Wallabies to arrive early in New Zealand to acclimatise and prepare.

"We planned to select a squad with a few key combinations of players who are fully acclimatised and settled in in New Zealand, while also selecting some players who started last week, and we are pleased with the balance we were able to strike with this squad," coach Jacques Nienaber said.

"This allows us to give some players their first taste of international rugby this season alongside a group of players who come off a physical clash against the Wallabies, and we believe this will be beneficial against a top opponent in the All Blacks."

More to come.

All Blacks vs Springboks, Saturday July 15, 7:05pm, Mt Smart Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams*, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Braydon Ennor, 23 Caleb Clarke

*denotes debut