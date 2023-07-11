All Blacks assistant lashes pitch invaders, says someone will get hurt

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has thrown some heated words into the conversation around pitch invaders in sport, saying it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

The All Blacks' big win over Los Pumas in Mendoza on Sunday morning was marred after All Blacks captain Sam Cane was caught on camera kicking a pitch invader after the match - an incident he has since apologised for and received no further punishment from SANZAAR over.

However, Cane's actions sparked another discussion around pitch invaders and their impact on sport - an issue the Warriors were plagued by earlier this year when 20 spectators took to the field during a match against the Broncos at McLean Park in Napier, resulting in 12 arrests.

Speaking to media today, Ryan noted it happens a lot in Super Rugby too and said it's become a "shambles".

"What's it going to take to stop people running on the field?" Ryan asked.

"Someone's going to get hurt. Until they make the consequence a little bit harder, we're just going to keep having these conversations.

"I've got no time for it, the players have got no time for it... it needs to stop."

Ryan added there's a good place to start witch cracking down on pitch invaders - the people who are supposed to stop it from happening in the first place.

"Security guys need to do their job," he said.

"They're not there to watch the game - they're there to watch the crowd."

A pitch invader is tackled by security at McLean Park during last night's Warriors defeat. (Source: Photosport)

Away from the annoying distractions, Ryan added there was some good news in the All Blacks camp to boost morale on their arrival back to New Zealand with confirmation Will Jordan and Mark Telea are available for selection this week.

Jordan missed the opening Rugby Championship Test against Argentina after "managing a migrainous condition" last week that led All Blacks management to take the precautionary measure of leaving him out of the long haul trip.

Telea on the other hand has been recovering from an injury he sustained at the end of the Super Rugby season with the Blues, although he is now fit as well.

"They've both been playing great Super Rugby and obviously it's their chance, they're selectable for this week," Ryan said.

"What we also saw in Argentina is that a few other guys stood up right across the park and that's exactly what we wanted - to build some depth and to build confidence for anyone that gets their opportunity in the black jersey, and no-one gets comfortable."

Elsewhere in the All Blacks' injury ward, Ryan noted Leicester Fainga'anuku is a chance to play while Sam Whitelock is "tracking well".