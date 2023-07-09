Rugby
Message sent in Mendoza: All Blacks open season with a statement

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
9:37am
Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie share a moment after a try against Argentina.

Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie share a moment after a try against Argentina. (Source: Photosport)

Ian Foster called this week the mission in Mendoza and he certainly got what we wanted from it - a message sent and a statement made.

The All Blacks have opened 2023 in confident fashion with a 41-12 win over Argentina in a hostile Mendoza this morning.

There was plenty to like - the scrum against a physical Pumas pack was utterly dominant with Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax almost conjuring penalties whenever they liked.

Tucked in just behind them was an on-song Josh Lord making the most of a rare start in the locks with composed lineout play and further outside him, Chiefs teammate Damian McKenzie looked comfortable back in black and sporting the No.10 jersey.

And that was just the first 40 minutes.

The All Blacks shut out their hosts 31-0 in the opening half, taking the questionable tactics of Argentina and using it against them mercilessly.

Time and time again Argentina went to their boot to try and find territory but the kicking was aimless and, if anything, it gave the All Blacks a way to feel themselves into the game and before too long, it was too late.

"I'm really pleased with that first half, we knew we had to start well and be physical early," Foster said.

"We know what the Argentinians are like when they get their backs up so the way we took the game away from them earlier and stayed clinical, I'm really delighted first up."

After a nervy opening minute saw McKenzie salvage a charge-down by Pablo Matera on his own tryline, it became one way traffic sparked by a Rieko Ioane run that finished with Dane Coles over the line.

Dane Coles opens the scoring in Mendoza.

Dane Coles opens the scoring in Mendoza. (Source: Photosport)

Ardie Savea was then in minutes later and after brother Beauden and Jordie Barrett combined on the left wing for a third try in under 10 minutes, the Mendoza crowd knew they were in trouble.

Barrett's try in particular showed glimpses of the All Blacks of old - a long-range stunner where confidence and basic skills were on display and resulted in a slick five points.

After Ioane added to the tally, the All Blacks then finished the half with an Aaron Smith solo effort as he sold a dummy off the back of a maul before going in to score himself after the hooter.

To add to Smith's try was the fact that Argentina were then reduced to 14 men as their ill-discipline near their line finally caught up with them, resulting in a yellow card to Rodrigo Bruni.

Despite that advantage, the All Blacks - now running into a glaring, setting sun in the second half - couldn't continue their dominance with Argentina changing up their gameplan and keeping the ball in hand much more for the second 40-minute block.

That eventually led to Los Pumas opening the scoring in the second half with Bruni back on the pitch and sparking his side with a linebreak that eventually ended with tighthead Lucio Sordoni over the chalk.

The All Blacks responded almost immediately though with another strong scrum giving the backline the platform they needed to work a smooth set piece play that saw McKenzie and Beauden Barrett link up, the latter finishing the move in the left corner.

Rieko Ioane challenges the line in Mendoza.

Rieko Ioane challenges the line in Mendoza. (Source: Photosport)

Barrett eventually made way for Richie Mo'unga, which saw McKenzie then shift to fullback - perhaps a glimpse at what is to come for Foster's gameplan around the trio.

Despite his move to the back of field though, McKenzie continued his playmaking brilliance and set up Chiefs teammate Emoni Narawa - who had an impressive first outing in black - with a try on debut.

So impressive was Narawa's play he was rewarded with the full 80 minutes, posing another tough selection question for Foster looking to next week.

The Mendoza crowd finally got something to cheer about after the final hooter with Los Pumas talisman Augustin Creevy off the bench and over the tryline in his 98th Test.

But the consolation try meant little with the All Blacks and Foster getting what they wanted out of this game - a strong result with no known injuries and impressive individual performances where they were needed.

Mission accomplished.

All Blacks 41 [Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa tries; Damian McKenzie 3 con]

Argentina 12 [Lucio Sordoni, Augustin Creevy tries; Emiliano Boffelli con]

HT: 31-0

