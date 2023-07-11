Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

The Government has appointed Pierre van Heerden as its first ever Grocery Commissioner.

It follows the Commerce Commission finding New Zealand supermarkets earn $1 million in excess profits daily due to a lack of competition.

The Government said van Heerden's job is to level the playing field and hold the sector to account.

"As the global cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on families, his appointment is a significant one to hold the sector to account," Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said.

Consumer NZ said it welcomes the news and say it's a key role for the country.

"This is an important step in the lengthy process required to introduce fairness, improved transparency and, ultimately, improved competition into our grocery sector."

Chief executive Jon Duffy said: "Over the past year and a half we've watched sentiment towards the cost of groceries significantly change, rocketing up the list of household financial concerns. It's imperative we have a grocery sector that is fair and transparent."

He said now that van Heerden has been appointed, the commission can "get on with updating its data on supermarket profitability".

"This should include an analysis of the margins supermarkets have been able to achieve through this period of high inflation and cost of living pressure."

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, van Heerden said he's "really excited and passionate" about the new role.

"It's a once in a generation opportunity to make a difference for Kiwi consumers, you know it doesn't come around often and it's really great to be able to assist in this role."

He said the first thing he plans to do is shine a light on the sector. "You know things that are measured, monitored, can and always do change so it's really important for us to hold the sector to account.

"I must say that the major retailers have already started down that track which is really encouraging."

Van Heerden will start the job on Thursday.