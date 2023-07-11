Business
1News

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

13 mins ago

The Government has appointed Pierre van Heerden as its first ever Grocery Commissioner.

It follows the Commerce Commission finding New Zealand supermarkets earn $1 million in excess profits daily due to a lack of competition.

The Government said van Heerden's job is to level the playing field and hold the sector to account.

"As the global cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on families, his appointment is a significant one to hold the sector to account," Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said.

Consumer NZ said it welcomes the news and say it's a key role for the country.

"This is an important step in the lengthy process required to introduce fairness, improved transparency and, ultimately, improved competition into our grocery sector."

Chief executive Jon Duffy said: "Over the past year and a half we've watched sentiment towards the cost of groceries significantly change, rocketing up the list of household financial concerns. It's imperative we have a grocery sector that is fair and transparent."

He said now that van Heerden has been appointed, the commission can "get on with updating its data on supermarket profitability".

"This should include an analysis of the margins supermarkets have been able to achieve through this period of high inflation and cost of living pressure."

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, van Heerden said he's "really excited and passionate" about the new role.

"It's a once in a generation opportunity to make a difference for Kiwi consumers, you know it doesn't come around often and it's really great to be able to assist in this role."

He said the first thing he plans to do is shine a light on the sector. "You know things that are measured, monitored, can and always do change so it's really important for us to hold the sector to account.

"I must say that the major retailers have already started down that track which is really encouraging."

Van Heerden will start the job on Thursday.

New ZealandFood and DrinkEconomyPoliticsBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

House price decline continues, average value down 1.8% in 3 months

House price decline continues, average value down 1.8% in 3 months

The latest QV House Price Index showed the average home value fell 1.8% this quarter, a slower rate of decline than the 3.4% in May.

26 mins ago

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year

"This research builds a picture of the challenges women face to grow their KiwiSaver balances," said the Retirement Commission.

5:00am

Retailers hit with credit card transaction fees after fraudulent orders

Retailers hit with credit card transaction fees after fraudulent orders

5:00am

8:35

Impact of higher interest payments hits home for more borrowers

Impact of higher interest payments hits home for more borrowers

9:40pm

New app promotes swapping, donating homegrown produce

New app promotes swapping, donating homegrown produce

8:30pm

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

6:19pm

3:52

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Man sought after Akl kidnapping hands himself into police

Man sought after Akl kidnapping hands himself into police

13 mins ago

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

4:14

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

26 mins ago

House price decline continues, average value down 1.8% in 3 months

House price decline continues, average value down 1.8% in 3 months

45 mins ago

US soccer coach charged with child rape after photos found on phone

US soccer coach charged with child rape after photos found on phone

6:29am

Claims against BBC presenter 'rubbish' - teen's lawyer

Claims against BBC presenter 'rubbish' - teen's lawyer

5:40am

Disgraced sport doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

Disgraced sport doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison
1
2
3
4
5
6