Business
1News

The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

53 mins ago
Fresh fruit on sale at The Warehouse.

Fresh fruit on sale at The Warehouse. (Source: Supplied)

The Warehouse has expanded fresh produce trial to more stores.

Five more stores in three new regions are now selling fresh fruit and vegetables.

The new locations are: Manukau, Te Rapa (Hamilton), Fraser Cove (Tauranga), Eastgate (Christchurch) and Dunedin South.

It comes as trials were already underway at Whangārei, Westgate (Auckland), Lyall Bay (Wellington), Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill.

"We’ve had a very strong response from customers since we launched fresh fruit and vegetables in our initial six stores," Nick Grayston, chief executive of The Warehouse Group said.

"Items that are locally grown and great value are important to our customers right now, and this expansion doubles our fresh offer across The Warehouse.

"Grocery is an area we are working hard in, but the lack of access to wholesale supply at equitable cost prices remains our biggest barrier to doing more. The supermarket duopoly is very comfortable with the status quo. We’re not, and we’ll continue to push to make groceries more affordable for Kiwi families."

Frsh fruit and vegetables at The Warehouse.

Frsh fruit and vegetables at The Warehouse. (Source: Supplied)

Previously, The Warehouse introduced The Warehouse Extra stores which offered fresh food items in 2006.

Three stores were opened, but the format ultimately failed and they were changed back to being original The Warehouse stores within two years of operation.

New ZealandFood and DrinkBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tim Brown's Allbirds launching world's first carbon-neutral shoe

Tim Brown's Allbirds launching world's first carbon-neutral shoe

The M0.0NSHOT will hit shelves next year and the public RECIPE B0.0K shows the industry how they did it.

8:09am

4:23

Plastic's out, recycling's in – How NZ is getting rid of waste

Plastic's out, recycling's in – How NZ is getting rid of waste

The ban on hard-to-recycle plastics is about to take another step as the Government clears a new lot of single-use plastic products from sale and circulation.

5:20am

5:56

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

NZ Jaguar EV drivers told to park cars outside amid fire risk

3:35pm

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Cyclone: Govt pledges $240m towards loan guarantee scheme

Thu, Jun 29

2:01

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

Bank profits fall to $1.5 billion for quarter, lowest in 18 months

Thu, Jun 29

Kiwi jewellery designer goes viral for her culinary creations

Kiwi jewellery designer goes viral for her culinary creations

Thu, Jun 29

3:50

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Jun 28

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Man armed with explosive materials arrested near Obama's DC home

Man armed with explosive materials arrested near Obama's DC home

28 mins ago

Inside Circa: The stage show infusing cabaret and circus

Inside Circa: The stage show infusing cabaret and circus

43 mins ago

Football Ferns: 10 World Cup debutants named in 23-strong squad

Football Ferns: 10 World Cup debutants named in 23-strong squad

53 mins ago

The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

12:14pm

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

0:18

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

12:14pm

Unwell woman risks homelessness as council acquire holiday park assets

Unwell woman risks homelessness as council acquire holiday park assets
1
2
3
4
5
6