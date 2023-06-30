The Warehouse expands fresh produce trial

The Warehouse has expanded fresh produce trial to more stores.

Five more stores in three new regions are now selling fresh fruit and vegetables.

The new locations are: Manukau, Te Rapa (Hamilton), Fraser Cove (Tauranga), Eastgate (Christchurch) and Dunedin South.

It comes as trials were already underway at Whangārei, Westgate (Auckland), Lyall Bay (Wellington), Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill.

"We’ve had a very strong response from customers since we launched fresh fruit and vegetables in our initial six stores," Nick Grayston, chief executive of The Warehouse Group said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Items that are locally grown and great value are important to our customers right now, and this expansion doubles our fresh offer across The Warehouse.

"Grocery is an area we are working hard in, but the lack of access to wholesale supply at equitable cost prices remains our biggest barrier to doing more. The supermarket duopoly is very comfortable with the status quo. We’re not, and we’ll continue to push to make groceries more affordable for Kiwi families."

Frsh fruit and vegetables at The Warehouse. (Source: Supplied)

Previously, The Warehouse introduced The Warehouse Extra stores which offered fresh food items in 2006.

Three stores were opened, but the format ultimately failed and they were changed back to being original The Warehouse stores within two years of operation.