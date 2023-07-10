New Zealand
1News

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
48 mins ago

Charges laid in the wake of the deadly 2019 Whakaari / White Island eruption will be heard from tomorrow, after proceedings were opened with a whakatau at Auckland District Court this afternoon.

The courtroom was packed for this afternoon's opening. Family members and survivors were among those present.

Before anything else, a health and safety briefing was read to the crowded room, in case of emergency.

The case was then called and Ngāti Whātua led the whakatau, ending with the waiata Te Aroha being sung.

Judge Evangelos Thomas ended by thanking the iwi and reiterating that the landscape of the trial has changed in recent days.

On Friday, three defendants entered shock, 11th-hour guilty pleas, meaning they will now not go to trial.

It led to the trial proper being delayed from starting today until tomorrow morning.

"All the parties who remain have lots of readjustment to do," Thomas said.

"No doubt they've been working hard since those developments to be ready.

"I ask everyone please to be patient about that process, it is part and parcel of any trial," he said.

Whakaari Management Limited and its directors Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, as well as ID Tours New Zealand Limited and Tauranga Tourism Services Limited, are the defendants in the trial.

Almost all survivors of the 2019 blast suffered severe or critical injuries.

Almost all survivors of the 2019 blast suffered severe or critical injuries. (Source: Supplied)

The charges were brought by WorkSafe.

The charges relate to alleged health and safety failures before the fatal 2019 eruption, which killed 22 people.

None of the charges relate to the eruption itself or the aftermath, including the rescue and recovery of victims following the eruption.

New ZealandAucklandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Police said further investigations were underway into "concerning" driving behaviour by those attending the procession.

2:45pm

Lawyer charged with falsely claiming $450k from legal support scheme

Lawyer charged with falsely claiming $450k from legal support scheme

Paulette Main allegedly submitted more than 1500 false claims to the Ministry of Justice’s Family Legal Advice Service (FLAS).

2:18pm

Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

Nomads gang member wanted after woman's 'horrific' 3-week kidnapping

12:13pm

'Worst it's ever been' for struggling families - KidsCan

'Worst it's ever been' for struggling families - KidsCan

8:10am

'Not going to be a good day for commuters' - AT on bus driver strike

'Not going to be a good day for commuters' - AT on bus driver strike

7:47am

5:24

Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

Police car collides with bus shelter during Akl chase

7:28am

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

2:45

Woman injured after running into neck-deep mud to escape dog attack

29 mins ago

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

Video: Harry Styles struck in the eye during concert

48 mins ago

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

0:44

Whakatau opens Whakaari trial, ending long wait

59 mins ago

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

Charges after teen dared to ride through airport baggage carousel

2:45pm

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

2:37pm

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

Independent review floats dawn raids ban
1
2
3
4
5
6