Two people remain critical following horrific Hamilton crash

9:44am

Two people remain in critical condition following a fatal crash in Hamilton yesterday morning between a Fonterra delivery truck and a car.

Two others were killed during the early morning collision in Whitiora, which caused the car to catch fire.

The injured passengers were rushed to Waikato Hospital following the crash, where they remain in critical condition.

Three police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation after pulling occupants from the vehicle while it was on fire.

They're being praised as "heroes" for rushing towards the burning vehicle to save those trapped inside.

"The officers who had been treated for smoke inhalation are continuing to recover at home. Ongoing support has been made available to them," Waikato Police Inspector Matt Cranshaw said yesterday.

Fonterra Brands managing director Brett Henshaw said the truck driver involved escaped without any serious physical injuries.

"We can confirm that one of our franchisee’s delivery trucks was involved in a motor vehicle incident in Hamilton early this morning," he told 1News in a statement yesterday.

"The driver of the delivery vehicle escaped without any serious physical injuries but was obviously shaken, and we are doing what we can to support him as our number one priority is people’s safety and wellbeing."

Fonterra said it was "cooperating with police in their investigation".

