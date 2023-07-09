'Heroic' cops praised for pulling occupants from fiery Hamilton crash

Two people have been killed, and two others are in critical condition in Hamilton after an early morning crash between a Fonterra delivery truck and a car.

Police were called to the Whitiora crash at about 3.45am this morning.

"The car caught fire following the crash, and three officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after pulling occupants from the vehicle," a police spokesperson person said.

Waikato Police Inspector Matt Cranshaw commended the "heroic actions" of the officers involved in the emergency response this afternoon.

The crash scene this morning. (Source: 1News)

"Police commend the heroic actions of the officers who pulled two of the vehicle’s occupants to safety while it was on fire, these two occupants remain in a critical condition in hospital."

Fonterra Brands managing director Brett Henshaw said the truck driver involved escaped without any serious physical injuries.

"We can confirm that one of our franchisee’s delivery trucks was involved in a motor vehicle incident in Hamilton early this morning," he told 1News in a statement.

"The driver of the delivery vehicle escaped without any serious physical injuries, but was obviously shaken and we are doing what we can to support him as our number one priority is people’s safety and wellbeing."

Fonterra said it was "co-operating with police in their investigation".

Cranshaw continued: "The officers who had been treated for smoke inhalation are continuing to recover at home. Ongoing support has been made available to them.

"Formal identification and next of kin processes are ongoing."

He said "police were not following or pursuing this vehicle leading up to the crash".

"We can confirm a police unit was already on patrol in the vicinity of the crash at the time it occurred, and was able to respond instantly," the police inspector said. "We would also like to thank those members of the public who rushed to offer their help."

Earlier, police urged people to avoid the area after Ulster Street was closed. The road has since re-opened just after 1pm.

"We ask that members of the public who witnessed the event and may have recorded any parts of the incident to make contact with police," Cranshaw said.

"The serious crash unit attended the scene and police will now work to investigate the full circumstances of what has occurred."