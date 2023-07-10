New Zealand
Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

2:45pm

(Source: 1News)

Two people have been arrested in Auckland's Manukau today following a funeral procession which was attended by members of the Killer Beez gang.

Counties Manukau inspector Rakana Cook said two of the attendees were arrested for breaching bail conditions, and police also seized an imitation firearm.

"Police had a visible presence at Manukau Memorial Gardens today, with a checkpoint put in place for the attendees," Cook said.

"The police eagle helicopter also deployed to assist in recording the actions of the procession of vehicles and motorcycles.

"Many of the funeral’s attendees have since left the Manukau area, however a police presence will continue into the afternoon and evening around the wider area."

Cook said further investigations were underway into driving behaviour from those involved in the procession.

"Earlier, police captured gang members’ movements and behaviours heading to the funeral, which included travelling on parts of the Southern Motorway.

"We would like to acknowledge motorists who also reported some of the poor driving behaviour exhibited today, which will assist our investigation.

"This information will be followed up to ensure anyone who was seen putting others in danger will be held accountable. "

Police ask anyone with information on "concerning behaviour" in Manukau this morning contact police via 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

