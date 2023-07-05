New Zealand
1News

Weapons, drugs seized as Mongrel Mob members arrested in Wairoa

12:23pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A number of patched gang members have been arrested in a police crackdown on gangs in Wairoa.

Operation Kōtare is a police initiative aiming to "hold gang members to account for their harmful actions" in the region.

The arrests come after police searches at properties linked to Mongrel Mob Mongrelizm, Mongrel Mob Wairoa and Mongrel Mob East Coast, with "significant amounts" of methamphetamine, cannabis, weapons and cash seized in the searches.

Armed offenders squads were involved in the searches.

A 38-year-old man was among the arrests, charged with two counts of injuring with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of utensils for methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and wilful damage.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 42-year-old man was summonsed to appear in court for cannabis possession.

A woman arrested late last month also had additional drugs charges added to her original charge.

"The successful operation was the result of Operation Kōtare investigations over the past couple of months, targeting methamphetamine dealing amongst gang members in Wairoa," Detective Senior Sergeant Varnia Allan said.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish any further criminal offending by those already arrested and others involved in organised crime in the area," Allan added.

