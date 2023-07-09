Rugby
1News

All Blacks captain Sam Cane apologises for kicking pitch invader

3:59pm

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has apologised after footage emerged of him kicking a pitch invader during the All Blacks' win over Argentina in Mendoza this morning.

Cane was seen in a video kicking out at the pitch invader as they ran behind the All Blacks huddle, tripping them up and seeing them crash to the ground.

The person quickly got back up and kept running as security tried to catch them.

In a social media post today, Cane said he was "really sorry" for his actions.

"Tonight after the game someone ran onto the pitch and I made an error in judgement and played a part in stopping him.

"I acknowledge this was not my role and it is out of character of me to act in such a way. I am really sorry and am disappointed in myself.

"I am trying my best to contact the individual to apologise and make things right."

The All Blacks have been approached for comment on the incident.

RugbyAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

All Blacks XV overcome early wobbles to take win in Japan

All Blacks XV overcome early wobbles to take win in Japan

A scorching second half saw the scoreline blow out to a 38-6 win in Tokyo against a Japan XV, but it came after a frustrating first half for Leon MacDonald's men.

10:24pm

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

Picking the "best XV for this week" is a nod to Super Rugby form but also knowing the South African challenge that lies ahead, writes Brodyn Knuckey.

Fri, Jul 7

2:01

McKenzie wins No. 10 jersey in All Blacks' first team of 2023

McKenzie wins No. 10 jersey in All Blacks' first team of 2023

Fri, Jul 7

Six All Blacks named in All Blacks XV to face Japanese side

Six All Blacks named in All Blacks XV to face Japanese side

Thu, Jul 6

Boks stars skipping Wallabies to prepare for All Blacks in NZ

Boks stars skipping Wallabies to prepare for All Blacks in NZ

Thu, Jul 6

NZ out of U20 Rugby World Cup despite big win over Japan

NZ out of U20 Rugby World Cup despite big win over Japan

Wed, Jul 5

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

33 mins ago

Bloodied Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker emerges victorious at UFC 290

Bloodied Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker emerges victorious at UFC 290

36 mins ago

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

Teens face murder charge after Melbourne boy, 14, killed walking home

3:59pm

All Blacks captain Sam Cane apologises for kicking pitch invader

0:15

All Blacks captain Sam Cane apologises for kicking pitch invader

3:31pm

'Heroic' cops praised for pulling occupants from fiery Hamilton crash

'Heroic' cops praised for pulling occupants from fiery Hamilton crash

3:17pm

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC

Scooter-riding gunman fires randomly, kills 87-year-old in NYC
1
2
3
4
5
6