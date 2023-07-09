All Blacks captain Sam Cane apologises for kicking pitch invader

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has apologised after footage emerged of him kicking a pitch invader during the All Blacks' win over Argentina in Mendoza this morning.

Cane was seen in a video kicking out at the pitch invader as they ran behind the All Blacks huddle, tripping them up and seeing them crash to the ground.

The person quickly got back up and kept running as security tried to catch them.

In a social media post today, Cane said he was "really sorry" for his actions.

"Tonight after the game someone ran onto the pitch and I made an error in judgement and played a part in stopping him.

"I acknowledge this was not my role and it is out of character of me to act in such a way. I am really sorry and am disappointed in myself.

"I am trying my best to contact the individual to apologise and make things right."

The All Blacks have been approached for comment on the incident.