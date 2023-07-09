All Blacks open 2023 with dominant win over Argentina

Relive 1News' live updates of the Rugby Championship Test between the All Blacks and Los Pumas in Mendoza, Argentina.

FT: ARG 12-41 NZL

ARG TRY! Creevy gives Mendoza something to celebrate with a try after the final hooter but it doesn't remove the fact this was a big loss at home.

That wraps a superb start to 2023 for Ian Foster and the All Blacks. It was a closer second half by all means but there will be plenty that the visitors will be happy with today against a strong Pumas outfit on paper.

The scrum was utterly dominant and players given a chance to push their cases - Josh Lord, Emoni Narawa and Damian McKenzie especially come to mind - made good on Foster's "vote of confidence" in them.

That's all for us on the live updates.

77min: ARG 5-41 NZL

NZL TRY! NARAWA ON DEBUT! The All Blacks go to the left before bringing it all the way back to the right. McKenzie links up with his Chiefs teammate and the rookie winger with a classy finish in the right corner.

74min: ARG 5-36 NZL

ANOTHER All Blacks penalty at scrum time! That has been one area of true dominance today and Tuungafasi and Laulala are getting in on it now too. Kick for the corner and we have another attacking lineout for the All Blacks.

73min: ARG 5-36 NZL

Cane with another big hit and he gets the turnover with it! Mo'unga looks to spark a counterattack with a chip over the top which McKenzie chases but he can't bring it back in. The knock on prompts a Los Pumas scrum on halfway.

71min: ARG 5-36 NZL

All Blacks look for territory off the scrum with a kick but Argentina bring it back and get a penalty in the process. Los Pumas lineout 30m from the NZ line.

Inside the final 10 minutes here - the result is probably wrapped up but Argentina can look to give their fans something to sing about.

69min: ARG 5-36 NZL

Argentina lose the ball so the All Blacks look to start an attack near their own 22 but can't so we'll head to scrum with no advantage gained. Feed will be 10m from halfway.

66min: ARG 5-36 NZL

Strong run from Ioane off the lineout but Bruni has come swooping in and has hands on the ball. Ioane won't release so he's penalised. Argentina use it to find touch and get a lineout just outside the All Blacks' 22.

65min: ARG 5-36 NZL

Long passage of play from Argentina trying to find a hole in the defence but the All Blacks simply don't budge and in the end earn a penalty with numbers at the ruck! Foster will be very happy with that.

All Blacks lineout 35m from the Argentinian line.

62min: ARG 5-36 NZL

Another charge-down from Argentina is handled by the All Blacks, leading to a 22 dropout - those are rare in today's game!

Of note - Richie Mo'unga is on the pitch! He's in for Beauden Barrett so McKenzie shifts to fullback.

61min: ARG 5-36 NZL

Los Pumas steal the lineout and after some positive play, get a kick in behind the All Blacks and find touch with it for some good territory. NZ now with a lineout 10m from their own line.

59min: ARG 5-36 NZL

There's a bit of forceback to restart play before the All Blacks opt to run into contact and they draw another penalty doing so! Jordie Barrett looks for touch and finds it - NZ lineout on the Argentina 22.

57min: ARG 5-36 NZL

NZL TRY! Slick from the backline! Set piece perfection as the wrap around puts McKenzie in space and he links up with Beauden Barrett who finishes in the left corner. Even if there was another defender out there, Barrett had Narawa with him too. Just silky smooth from the All Blacks there.

Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie share a moment after a try against Argentina. (Source: Photosport)

55min: ARG 5-31 NZL

Los Pumas survive for now - All Blacks try to go wide after their maul is stopped but Argentina get a turnover soon after. They look to launch a counterattack with it but get ahead of themselves and there's a knock on - All Blacks scrum 35m from the Los Pumas line.

54min: ARG 5-31 NZL

All Blacks are straight back on the attack. They go deep on the restart, Argentina look to clear but it is a truly horrible kick. All Blacks with a lineout just 10m from the Los Pumas line.

53min: ARG 5-31 NZL

ARG TRY! Quick tap leads to the try! Argentina go close on two attempts before Sordoni finally powers over the line.

51min: ARG 0-31 NZL

SIGNS OF LIFE FROM LOS PUMAS! Bruni back on the pitch and makes a break. He's finally brought down short of the All Blacks' line. The All Blacks scramble back but give up an advantage stopping the play. Argentina can't find it and so we come back for the penalty.

48min: ARG 0-31 NZL

Argentina string some phases together but are caught napping as the All Blacks pull off a turnover at their ruck through who else but Savea! It's settled by NZ and McKenzie clears impressively - Argentina lineout 5m inside their half.

47min: ARG 0-31 NZL

The first big chance of the half for NZ goes begging as Scott Barrett is penalised at an All Blacks ruck for a neck roll. To make matters worse, he's then penalised soon after again - this time for a side entry at a ruck. So that's 80m on the trot and suddenly Los Pumas are on the attack thanks to the All Blacks No.4.

44min: ARG 0-31 NZL

And another scrum penalty worked by de Groot and Lomax! They are on another level today! McKenzie kicks for touch and it's a lineout 10m from the Los Pumas line!

43min: ARG 0-31 NZL

Strong run from Matera gives Argentina something to work with but as quickly as the attack starts, it's over with a knock on. All Blacks scrum 10m inside their half.

41min: ARG 0-31 NZL

Argentina under a tonne of pressure from the deep kick. They clear but don't find touch and Clarke brings it back. Ball comes to the middle of the field and Cane rumbles inside the Argentinian 22. Another quick ball but McKenzie can't control it on a wrap around attempt and there's a knock on. Los Pumas scrum just outside their 22.

40min: ARG 0-31 NZL

Back underway in Mendoza with a McKenzie kickoff! A reminder - Argentina only have 14 men for the first 10 minutes after Bruni's yellow card to finish the first 40 minutes.

Of note - Argentina took a long time to come out of the sheds here. All Blacks also playing with the setting sun in their eyes now. Let's see if it makes a difference!

HT: ARG 0-31 NZL

So that wraps up the first half of action here in Mendoza and after a shaky first minute, it's been all one-way traffic in favour of the All Blacks.

Put simply, they've looked the more prepared with the better gameplan and they have punished the Pumas with it. Confidence has grown throughout the side as the game has progressed and that's allowed the All Blacks to play some of that footy that Richie Mo'unga said earlier this week was in their "DNA". Narawa looks good on debut, Barrett and McKenzie look fine at 15 and 10 but the real standouts so far have been Ioane in the midfield, de Groot's scrummaging and Josh Lord making the most of his start at the lineouts.

Stay with us, we'll have the second half shortly.

40min: ARG 0-31 NZL

NZL TRY! ARG YELLOW! The update says it all! A brutal blow to Argentina as the All Blacks add another on halftime. They win their own lineout, set the maul and get the penalty advantage. With that in mind, Smith takes it off the back, sells a big dummy to his right and goes in to score himself. Gardner has had enough though and sends Bruni to the bin for entering the maul on the side previously. A brilliant finish to a strong half from the All Blacks but the Pumas will be hurting... a lot.

Aaron Smith scores on the stroke of halftime. (Source: Photosport)

38min: ARG 0-24 NZL

ANOTHER penalty at the breakdown against Argentina and Gardner has a chat with Montoya. Says enough is enough. All Blacks now with a lineout 5m from the line. Can they strike again before the half?

36min: ARG 0-24 NZL

What is going on with Argentina?! After getting penalised and being put on the backfoot again, a superb turnover from Bruni gives them some ball and not only do they kick it away again - they kick it out on the full! And it's not even close, this ball has sailed into the Mendoza stands. Back we come for an All Blacks lineout 35m from the Argentinian line.

Rattled might be an understatement... halftime can't come soon enough for Los Pumas.

35min: ARG 0-24 NZL

The All Blacks scrum creates another penalty but a knock on shortly after the ensuing lineout ends their latest attacking chance. Argentina go to the boot again looking for territory and find touch. All Blacks lineout 15m inside their half.

33min: ARG 0-24 NZL

BOOMFA! After a couple of resets, Argentina get the ball away to the right. They try a short ball back inside on the left by Cane has come sweeping across with a perfect read and SMASHES the ball carrier, generating a knock on. Perfect height, flying in with shoulder and arms wrapped. Textbook.

31min: ARG 0-24 NZL

Argentina go deep on the restart. Barrett clears and there's a double knock-on in the chase. NZ made the first error though so it's a Los Pumas scrum just outside the All Blacks' 22 and near the right sideline - good attacking chance here for the hosts.

30min: ARG 0-24 NZL

NZL TRY! Ioane is in! Strong scrum gives them the platform and with the ball coming to the right, Ioane makes a step inside his first tackler to shake him off, brushes off a second one and finds the chalk. All Blacks well and truly on top in Mendoza!

28min: ARG 0-17 NZL

The All Blacks go to the right looking for another hole in the midfield but can't find it. McKenzie opts for a cheeky crossfield kick to Beauden Barrett on the left wing, finds him and Barrett tries to link up with Clarke. He does so, there's one to beat and Clarke tries to get the offload away but it's knocked on by a wayward arm from an Argentinian tackler. Not deliberate as he was going for the tackle so it's an All Blacks scrum 5m from the line near the left sideline.

26min: ARG 0-17 NZL

All Blacks are right back on the attack after a pair of penalties. The second one allows McKenzie to find the corner and it's a lineout 5m from the Los Pumas line!

24min: ARG 0-17 NZL

The All Blacks defence gets it done! All Blacks make the error at their lineout and Argentina string together some strong phases! The forwards rumble them inside the All Blacks' 22 before it's fired out to the left wing. Narawa has to get across for the tackle and with help from Barrett, bundle the ball into touch as Carreras goes for the line. Great defence.

22min: ARG 0-17 NZL

Scrum penalty for the All Blacks! Argentina went for the shove but skewer it doing so so the All Blacks get their exit. McKenzie finds touch near halfway.

21min: ARG 0-17 NZL

Argentina win the lineout and attack the line but the first-up tackle is made. The ball is recycled quickly to the forwards but Lomax with a big hit on his tryline forces the knock on! All Blacks survive this one but they're not out of jail yet - scrum on their 5m line.

19min: ARG 0-17 NZL

Argentina get their first real chance as Cane is penalised for a cleanout off the ball. There's certainly three points on offer but they know if they want to make history, threes won't cut it so to the corner we go and it's an Argentinian lineout 10m from the All Blacks' line.

16min: ARG 0-17 NZL

First real error from the All Blacks and a pass sails into touch. Argentina get a lineout and despite Lord's best efforts to steal it, he knocks it on so Los Pumas with a scrum this time, 10m from halfway.

15min: ARG 0-17 NZL

Argentina go short this time on the restart and get a hand to the ball but can't control it. All Blacks no advantage so it's a scrum. The packs set down and Ethan de Groot gets a mighty shove on that makes his opposite buckle and there's the penalty advantage! All Blacks eventually take it so with a McKenzie kick to touch, the All Blacks back in the Pumas half with a lineout 35m from the line.

13min: ARG 0-17 NZL

NZL TRY! The All Blacks are in again! NZ clears off the restart and Argentina are with the ball on halfway. Again, they go to the high ball but Beauden Barrett takes it with ease. All Blacks settle before going back to the left wing and Beauden Barrett makes the break! There's only one to beat, he draws and passes to his brother and Jordie waltzes in to score. 80m try and they made it look easy. Mendoza is stunned.

McKenzie slots the extras from the sideline - go figure.

10min: ARG 0-10 NZL

NZL TRY! The All Blacks win the lineout and get a penalty advantage with their maul. It comes to the backs and Ioane is stopped just short near the posts. Left again to Scott Barrett and he's just short. Savea takes it quickly and he's in.

McKenzie with another miss - the kicks haven't been right in front but certainly in his range.

8min: ARG 0-5 NZL

All Blacks are immediately back on the attack! After taking the restart easily, Beauden Barrett puts one up high and despite three Los Pumas players on it, none can control it and Narawa scoops up the loose ball! He fires the ball back infield before being bundled into touch and the All Blacks are stopped 10m short but it's been done illegally and Gardner blows his whistle. Easy three on offer but McKenzie kicks for the corner and it's a 5m lineout!

6min: ARG 0-5 NZL

NZL TRY! Superb from the All Blacks! Argentina used their scrum for another kick but it's taken easily and cleared by McKenzie. At the ensuing lineout, the All Blacks get a steal and immediately launch the counter-attack! Ioane slices through the unset Los Pumas line and gets it away to Narawa on the right wing. Narawa taken down finally inside the Argentina 22. Ball recycled quickly and it makes its way to Coles who bursts through the gap and reaches out to score. Great start.

Dane Coles opens the scoring in Mendoza. (Source: Photosport)

3min: ARG 0-0 NZL

Argentina take the dropout easily and look to make some indents in the NZ half but the All Blacks' defence holds firm. Los Pumas go to a cross kick targeting debutant Narawa but he's up to the challenge. All Blacks looking to make something from it but there's a knock on with what looks like a bit of miscommunication from the Barrett brothers. Argentina scrum 10m inside NZ's half.

1min: ARG 0-0 NZL

ARG NO TRY! CHAOS IN MENDOZA! Argentina go deep on the kickoff and immediately put pressure on the All Blacks. They're looking to get a kick away but the defence is pressing. It comes to McKenzie on his tryline and he tries to clear but it's charged down by Matera! He and McKenzie dive for the ball and they send it upstairs! Replays show McKenzie got there first so it's a goalline dropout but Argentina were inches from an early lead!

0min: ARG 0-0 NZL

Angus Gardner blows his whistle, Argentina get us going and it's on in Mendoza!

7:10am: Kickoff

The teams make their way at and as you'd expect, there's plenty of noise for the home side.

The anthems are sung soon after and there's a few tears from the Los Pumas - if there was any doubt how much today's game means to them, that well-documented passion is already on display.

Now it's time for the haka and Aaron Smith leads Kapa o Pango. Mendoza is silent for the challenge. Absolute respect shown and it almost brings goosebumps to the spine to hear the haka performed to such a backdrop.

We're moments away - let's get to it!

7:00am: Squad updates

There's been a late change to the Argentina side - Sebastian Cancelliere has been brought straight into the starting XV at right wing from the non-playing reserves after a late injury to Bautista Delguy.

6:50am: Conditions

You really couldn't ask for much better! It's around 14 degrees, dry - and expected to stay that way - and it's all happening in front of a sold-out, 42,000-strong crowd in Mendoza.

Tickets to today's match sold out over two months ago! But can you blame them? Argentina have beaten the All Blacks twice in the last three years - first in Sydney, then in Christchurch... but they've never done it on home soil.

There will be plenty hoping that changes today.

6:40am: Other Results

International rugby is back and there's already a couple of fixtures wrapped up from the past 12 hours. If you're looking for match reports, we've got you covered:

With stars in NZ, Springboks steamroll Wallabies regardless

All Blacks XV overcome early wobbles to take win in Japan

6:30am: Preview

Tyrel Lomax makes a run for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks and Argentina will begin their countdowns to the Rugby World Cup this morning when they meet in Mendoza in the first round of the Rugby Championship.

The city in the foothills of the Andes will be hosting the All Blacks in a test match for the first time and tickets sold out two months ago.

There will be just over 60 days when the match is played until New Zealand runs out against France at Stade du France in the first match of the 2023 World Cup. The Pumas and the All Blacks squads are likely to evolve over that period.

Both lineups contain elements of experimentation as coaches work out their most effective combinations.

Damian McKenzie will start at flyhalf for New Zealand for the third time in his 41st test as All Blacks coach Ian Foster examines his options at No. 10 and possible playmaker combinations. Beauden Barrett is at fullback and Richie Mo’unga is on the bench.

“We have clearly got Beauden at fullback and Richie at 10 so we have a bit of a luxury there at the moment,” Foster said. “It’s just a nice vote of confidence in Damian.

“When you have been out of the All Blacks for a while there is always a bit of nerves and I think this is a great way for him to come in and hopefully play from a position of strength.”

McKenzie played in Japan last year in a move which could have ended his international career. But he has won over Foster as probably the most consistent New Zealand playmaker of the season in Super Rugby.

Argentina has recalled tighthead prop Lucio Sardoni, who played his most recent test in 2020 and since then has been regularly sidelined by injuries. There are five changes to the Argentine team from its last test, a loss in Scotland in November.

Emiliano Boffelli will start at fullback, having played every test since Australian Michael Cheika took over as head coach. Julias Montoya will captain the Pumas from hooker with the veteran Agustin Creevy is on the bench.

Last year, the Pumas beat New Zealand away, Australia at home and England away after opening their season with a series win at home against Scotland.

This week, Cheika has been concentrating on one thing after players returned from clubs in Europe.

“It really focusses, sharpens the mind when you have to play New Zealand first up,” he said. "And I like that. The boys like that, too. You’ve felt the intensity rise this week. The tension. The aggression in training.

“I couldn’t really have asked for much more considering some of the things that are put in front of us. ”I feel like we’ve had a really positive preparation with a lot of commitment from our players."

Both teams want a strong start to the season to build confidence and momentum for the World Cup.

“This is a big test for us and we’re not thinking too far beyond that,” Foster said. “We (haven't) had our first test of the year away from home for a long time so it’s been a challenge for us, particularly coming to Mendoza and a confident Argentinian team.

“We’ve still got a bit of building to be where we need to be for the World Cup. This is where the Rugby Championship becomes important and what’s critical is that we build our way through this tournament so that we are adapting and growing.”

6:25am: Teams

Dane Coles and Pablo Matera check out each other's jerseys in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Lucio Cinti, 11 Mateo Carreras, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Lucio Sordoni, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Thomas Gallo.

Replacements: 16 Augustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Eduardo Bello, 19 Pedro Rubiolo, 20 Sanriago Grondona, 21 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Matias Orlando.

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Emoni Narawa, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Josh Lord, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Braydon Ennor.