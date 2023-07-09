Black Ferns fend off spirited Canada to post another big win

Relive 1News' live updates of this morning's Pacific Four Series Test between the Black Ferns and Canada in Ottawa.

FT: CAN 21-52 NZL

A knock on after the restart ends it. A big win in the end for the Black Ferns as they survive a scare from their hosts before going up a gear in the final 30.

That does it for us on the live updates. Stay on the 1News website for a wrap of the action as well as reaction from the game.

79min: CAN 21-52 NZL

NZL TRY! Teneti goes over in the corner to bring up 50 for New Zealand! Off the scrum the Black Ferns go to the blindside and get it to Teneti who is practically untouched en route to the line.

77min: CAN 21-47 NZL

CAN YELLOW! Canada lose their captain for the final minutes of the game after a Demant breakaway is stopped near the Canadian line and De Goede is cynical not allowing the play to continue. Black Ferns use the penalty to set another 5m scrum.

75min: CAN 21-47 NZL

NZL TRY! Du Plessis can't be stopped this time! A couple of hit ups after the scrum before it comes to the midfield and du Plessis runs a good line to fly over under the sticks.

73min: CAN 21-40 NZL

NZ on the attack now as Canada cough up the ball at the back of their scrum. So it's another scrum on the Canada 5m but this time there's a Black Ferns feed.

72min: CAN 21-40 NZL

DU PLESSIS IS DENIED! She reads a Canadian offload well and intercepts it before racing for the left corner. But she's stopped just short and in trying to get away an offload loses the ball altogether. Another Canada scrum but this one is right on their own 5m.

71min: CAN 21-40 NZL

Demant with a perfect read breaks the line to make a big hit on her opposite and forces a ball to ground. Roos tries to recover but, again, there's a knock on. Canada scrum just inside their own half.

68min: CAN 21-40 NZL

The pace of this game is starting to catch up with the sides now - handling errors left and right as fatigue starts to set in. After jumping on a Canadian error, the Black Ferns can't make the most of it and have a knock on of their own. Canada scrum near their 22.

65min: CAN 21-40 NZL

Jenkins gets her moment on debut with a superb read resulting in an intercept and she's away to the races. Finally brought down 15m inside the Canadian half. The Black Ferns try to move it quickly but get ahead of themselves and there's a knock on. Another Canada scrum, but this one is 30m from their own line this time.

64min: CAN 21-40 NZL

Sloppy restart from the Black Ferns leads to a scrum for Canada 30m from the NZ line.

63min: CAN 21-40 NZL

NZL TRY! Oh that is just Black Ferns Rugby at its best! After earning their own lineout with the Canadian throw not being straight, they win it and off the top shift the ball to the midfield. Brunt makes the initial break and finds du Plessis in support. She hasn't got much to work with but sees two black jerseys on her left so she grubbers for the quarter. Holmes giving chase with three Canadians going for it as well. Canada can't control it but Holmes can and she's in!

60min: CAN 21-33 NZL

Hohaia is on the field and making an impact! She gets an offload and bursts into the backfield with not much support around her. She's looking for it though and sees Demant but the attempted pass is intercepted! Canada settle things down and are then helped by the Black Ferns who are penalised for being offside - they kick for touch and get a lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

58min: CAN 21-33 NZL

NZL TRY! Slick! The ball comes out the back of the lineout and into the middle of the field for the hit-up. Recycled quickly and moved left again to Brunt who draws and passes to du Plessis. Du Plessis moves it on to Holmes and Holmes shifts it to Paul to finish in the right corner. Textbook rugby.

56min: CAN 21-28 NZL

A bizarre crossfield kick from Canada gives the Black Ferns a good attacking platform here. Kiwi lineout 35m from the Canada line.

55min: CAN 21-28 NZL

NZ look to strike back after gaining possession from the restart but another costly knock on ends their chances. Canada scrum 15m from halfway in the middle of the field.

54min: CAN 21-28 NZL

CAN TRY! Canada steal one! They win a scrum against the feed and that seems to ignite the forward pack. They throw themselves at the black wall again and again and again and finally DeMerchant gets over the line. With the extras as well, we're back to a one-try contest.

52min: CAN 14-28 NZL

Canada look to charge at the NZ line off their lineout but can't quite make it stick and there's a knock on. Black Ferns with a scrum 10m away from their own line.

Of note, Lucy Jenkins is on the field making her Black Ferns debut.

51min: CAN 14-28 NZL

A couple of big hit ups from Brunt then Kalounivale. Demant thinks there's space behind so chips one over the top but Canada get to it. Black Ferns look to force a turnover but are penalised in the process. Canada go for touch and it's a great kick - their lineout is around 15m from the NZ line.

48min: CAN 14-28 NZL

Canada make some great metres but lose the ball just outside NZ's 22. No advantage so it'll be a Black Ferns scrum from that spot.

47min: CAN 14-28 NZL

The Black Ferns should've been in again! Another superb break from Demant off the restart and she has numbers with her. Draw and pass, draw and pass, but the final pass is a bit tricky and it sails into touch instead of the unmarked Paul. Canada lineout 15m inside their own half.

45min: CAN 14-28 NZL

NZL TRY! NZ clear and find touch with it after the kickoff. Canada with a lineout 10m inside their half and they go to their maul again but make little yardage. It comes out the back and Canada are goin left and right looking for a gap but can't quite find it as the NZ line rushes them. Eight phases now and the action is still on halfway. The ball goes loose and du Plessis kicks it ahead! Canada get back to recover but are now just outside their 22. Canada clear but it's gobbled up by NZ and brought back into the Canada half. Marino-Tauhinu makes a break from the ruck and gives it Rule who goes down inside the 22. Marino-Tauhinu goes again and gives it to du Plessis who finishes.

A loooooooooong phase of play to start but NZ back on top!

40min: CAN 14-21 NZL

Back underway in Ottawa!

HT: CAN 14-21 NZL

That's halftime and what a comeback from Canada! After the Black Ferns stormed out to a 21-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes, Canada has come back at them in the final 15 minutes with two tries of their own.

There's been a clear shift in mentality from Canada and gameplan - they're keeping the ball in hand now and getting rewarded for it. The Black Ferns are helping them along though with their discipline becoming a bit of an issue late in the half.

Still, it's all made for a thrilling first half and we've still got another 40 minutes to go. Stay with us, we'll be back for the second 40 soon.

Katelyn Vahaakolo makes a run against Canada. (Source: Photosport)

39min: CAN 14-21 NZL

CAN TRY! Game on in Ottawa! Canada set a maul with their lineout and rumble a good 20m with it before breaking away into space. Too many numbers at the ready and they waltz in to score via Forteza.

36min: CAN 7-21 NZL

Canada back on the attack as another high tackle from the Black Ferns will put them on the back foot. They kick for touch and get a lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

34min: CAN 7-21 NZL

CAN TRY! Canada finally find their hole and it's captain de Goede bundling over the line through three Kiwi tacklers to score. There's been a definite momentum swing in recent minutes with the Black Ferns' discipline costing them.

31min: CAN 0-21 NZL

Canada are trying everything to break through the Kiwi line but it's only pushing them back. Demant spies an opportunity to strike and steals a turnover for the Black Ferns but her hard work is for naught with a knock on soon after. To make matters worse, the Black Ferns then commit a high tackle so Canada gets a penalty.

29min: CAN 0-21 NZL

Canada lose the ball shortly after their lineout and the Black Ferns look to spark something of their own but there's a knock on. Canada scrum 10m inside the NZ half near the right sideline.

27min: CAN 0-21 NZL

Some high-tempo play leads to a bit of back-and-forth between the two sides but eventually Canada come out on top with another penalty in their favour. That'll be another kick for touch and now Canada with their first real attacking chance in quite some time - a lineout 30m from the NZ line.

25min: CAN 0-21 NZL

The answer is not a lot - they're penalised at the first ruck after the scrum for leaving their feet. Canada kick for touch and get a lineout for themselves 15m from halfway.

24min: CAN 0-21 NZL

Well, the Black Ferns are certainly confident now! After earning another penalty - this one right in front of the sticks around 19m out, they opt for a scrum instead of the three points. What can they do with this platform?

22min: CAN 0-21 NZL

Two impressive runs from Demant and Mikaele-Tu'u go to waste as the Black Ferns lose the ball inside the Canadian 22. Canada again stuck inside their territory though so all they can do is clear - NZ lineout just outside the Canadian 22.

21min: CAN 0-21 NZL

ANOTHER Canada penalty [that's 6-0 in the count so far] after the restart gives the Black Ferns another attacking platform - it'll be a lineout 10m inside the Canadian half.

19min: CAN 0-21 NZL

NZL TRY! SENSATIONAL FROM THE BLACK FERNS! Brunt sees space with Canada's defence rushing up again so she chips one over the top which du Plessis recovers. Du Plessis then gives it back to Brunt who then offloads to Simon. Simon draws in the last defender and fires it to Paul and she strolls in to finish it. Brilliant.

17min: CAN 0-14 NZL

It's an ugly restart as the Black Ferns let the ball bounce but Vahaakolo gets back to recover it and stay outside her in-goal. Canada are aggressive with their defence as the line rushes to put pressure on but the Black Ferns don't buckle and earn a penalty for a high tackle soon after to ease things. Lineout 10m from halfway for NZ coming up.

15min: CAN 0-14 NZL

NZL TRY! The Black Ferns win it this time and set a maul but are stopped 10m short. It stays with the forwards for two phases before coming out the back to the midfield. Still no hole appears from Canada so back to the forwards who rumble within 5m. That draws the defence in and with it, Marino-Tauhinu goes to Demant who spies a mismatch and gets outside her marker - a prop - to slice in and score.

13min: CAN 0-7 NZL

Canada steal the lineout but can't do much else other than try and clear. They find touch but we're in for a replay - another NZ lineout 15m out.

12min: CAN 0-7 NZL

After Canada clear, the Black Ferns come right back and earn another penalty. Demant opts for touch this time and finds it - NZ lineout 15m from the Canadian line.

10min: CAN 0-7 NZL

NZL NO THREE! The Black Ferns with another attacking chance as they get a penalty shortly after the scrum for hands in the ruck. Demant finds touch and it's a lineout 30m from the Canada line. They win it and earn another penalty with their maul but instead of going for the corner, Demant calls for Holmes' tee but she can't make the kick.

7min: CAN 0-7 NZL

The Black Ferns get out of jail as Canada are penalised for using a blocker after the dropout. NZ finds touch on halfway and win their lineout, but there's a knock on shortly afterwards. Canada scrum on halfway which they win but then there's another knock on shortly after. So now NZ with a scrum just inside the Canada half.

5min: CAN 0-7 NZL

CAN NO TRY! Fabiola Forteza makes a brilliant break in the midfield and looks destined to score but Vahaakolo and Holmes combine to hold her up over the line! Goal line dropout coming up.

4min: CAN 0-7 NZL

Curse of the commentator... after that perfect start, there's a knock on by the Black Ferns from the restart. Canada scrum 30m from the NZ line.

3min: CAN 0-7 NZL

NZL TRY! Demant goes short with the kickoff and Canada look to make some metres but there's nothing happening so Canada kick. Vahaakolo gets to it and immediately she sparks the counterattack. She carves through the broken Canada defence and goes for the line but is inches short. It's recycled twice and Luka Connor is over. Perfect start!

0min: CAN 0-0 NZL

The whistle goes and Ruahei Demant kicks things off!

11:00am: Kickoff

The Black Ferns lay down the challenge and Ottawa falls quiet to embrace it. As the haka finishes, there's applause from the crowd and we're now moments away from kickoff.

10:55am: Pregame

The teams are welcomed on to the field with a cultural performance from the Anishinaabe Algonquin people. No doubt the Black Ferns will have loved that. Up now are the anthems.

10:50am: Conditions

It's a little bit cloudy overhead but otherwise dry in Ottawa for their evening match but it's a brutal 30 degrees on a rubber turf.

10:40am: Other results

Just gotten up? [No judgement - it's a Sunday!] Don't worry, we've got you covered for all this morning's action. The Wallaroos have just wrapped up a 58-17 win over the US to bounce back from last week's humbling against the Black Ferns and elsewhere in the men's game:

10:30am: Preview

Black Ferns midfielder Amy du Plessis is tackled during the Test against Canada at Trusts Arena. (Source: Photosport)

After watching six of her new teammates run out in the black jersey for the first time last week, in-form loose forward Lucy Jenkins will make her own Black Ferns debut today.

Jenkins has been named on the bench for this Sunday's Pacific Four Nations clash against Canada in Ottawa after a standout campaign for Super Rugby Aupiki champions Matatū this year.

The Super Rugby Aupiki MVP has been handed the No.19 jersey for the fixture by coach Allan Bunting who is excited to see what she can do at the next level.

“Lucy was a dominant player during Sky Super Rugby Aupiki. She is a very driven individual and has a well-rounded skill set," Bunting said.

"After taking a bit of time off through sickness, she has come back in and continued to impress in our environment.

"Lucy has a bright future ahead of her and we are excited to see her play and enjoy this very special moment."

Jenkins' inclusion is one of just five changes to the matchday 23 that comprehensively beat the Wallaroos 50-0 in Australia last week.

Three of the other changes are all in the front row with props Phillipa Love and Amy Rule as well as hooker Luka Connor all promoted to the starting XV while Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale and Georgia Ponsonby - who all started last week - will provide cover off the bench.

Outside the straight swap between the two trios, Black Ferns Sevens convert Kelsey Teneti has also been named for her second cap in 15s format off the bench.

It means last week's debutants - Henwood, Vahaakolo, Paul, Hohaia and Kelly - will all add a second Test to their international careers this week as well.

Bunting said that the team were looking forward to the challenge Canada present.

“Canada is a well organised team who were very unlucky not to knock England out of last year’s Rugby World Cup," he said.

"We will need to ensure we are a bit more patient and accurate in our game this weekend but continue to play with freedom.”

10:25am: Teams

Allan Bunting looks on at Black Ferns training. (Source: Photosport)

Canada: 1. Olivia DeMerchant, 2. Emily Tuttosi, 3. Daleaka Menin, 4. Tyson Beukeboom, 5. Courtney Holtkamp, 6. Gabrielle Senft,7. Fabiola Forteza, 8. Sophie de Goede, 9. Justine Pelletier, 10. Julia Schell, 11. Paige Farries, 12. Sara Kaljuvee, 13. Fancy Bermudez, 14. Florence Symonds, 15. Sabrina Poulin

Reserves: 16. Gillian Boag 17. McKinley Hunt 18. Alexandria Ellis 19. Emma Taylor 20. Sara Svoboda 21. Olivia Apps 22. Claire Gallagher 23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa

Black Ferns: 1. Phillipa Love 2. Luka Connor 3. Amy Rule 4. Maia Roos 5. Chelsea Bremner 6. Alana Bremner 7. Kennedy Simon (Co-Captain) 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu 10. Ruahei Demant (Co-Captain) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo 12.Sylvia Brunt 13. Amy du Plessis 14. Mererangi Paul 15. Renee Holmes

Reserves: 16. Georgia Ponsonby 17. Kate Henwood 18. Tanya Kalounivale 19. Lucy Jenkins* 20. Kendra Reynolds 21. Iritana Hohaia 22. Rosie Kelly 23. Kelsey Teneti