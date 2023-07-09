Rugby
Associated Press

With stars in NZ, Springboks steamroll Wallabies regardless

6:35am
Springboks' Grant Williams makes a run against Australia.

Springboks' Grant Williams makes a run against Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat trick among South Africa's six straight tries as the world champions steamrolled Australia 43-12 in the opening round of the Rugby Championship this morning.

Australia scored the first and last tries at Loftus Versfeld but conceded 43 points in between to underline the task new coach Eddie Jones faces at the start of his second spell in charge of the Wallabies.

Winger Arendse improved his free-scoring start to international rugby with his eighth, ninth and 10th tries in his eighth test for the Boks.

Leading 17-5 at halftime, South Africa unleashed a ruthless performance in the second half, with Arendse completing his hat trick in the 50th minute and the Springboks adding two penalty tries — which also cost an Australia player a yellow card — and a final score by flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Marika Koroibete flew down the left wing to put Australia into a surprise 5-0 lead in the eighth minute but the visitors were on the back foot for pretty much the entire game after that.

Carter Gordon came off the bench for his test debut and marked it with a breakaway consolation try in the last minute, set up by a pass from Koroibete.

The win was also a victory for South Africa's strength in depth ahead of its Rugby World Cup title defense this year as coach Jacques Nienaber didn't even use a string of his first-choice players, preferring to instead send them to New Zealand early to prepare for a Test against the All Blacks next Saturday.

Rugby

SHARE ME

More Stories

All Blacks open 2023 with dominant win over Argentina

All Blacks open 2023 with dominant win over Argentina

Relive 1News' live updates of the Rugby Championship Test between the All Blacks and Los Pumas in Mendoza, Argentina.

4 mins ago

All Blacks XV overcome early wobbles to take win in Japan

All Blacks XV overcome early wobbles to take win in Japan

A scorching second half saw the scoreline blow out to a 38-6 win in Tokyo against a Japan XV, but it came after a frustrating first half for Leon MacDonald's men.

10:24pm

Wallabies coach Jones hopes to release 'mongrel dogs' on Boks

Wallabies coach Jones hopes to release 'mongrel dogs' on Boks

Fri, Jul 7

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

Analysis: Foster keeping All Blacks' powder dry in Argentina

Fri, Jul 7

2:01

Super Rugby Aupiki MVP Jenkins named for Black Ferns debut

Super Rugby Aupiki MVP Jenkins named for Black Ferns debut

Fri, Jul 7

'Good time to leave' - Joseph confirms Japan departure after RWC

'Good time to leave' - Joseph confirms Japan departure after RWC

Fri, Jul 7

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

All Blacks open 2023 with dominant win over Argentina

All Blacks open 2023 with dominant win over Argentina

26 mins ago

Crochet artists complete life-size woolly wharenui

Crochet artists complete life-size woolly wharenui

8:00am

Whakaari / White Island: What to know as historic trial looms

0:49

Whakaari / White Island: What to know as historic trial looms

7:28am

Two dead, two critically hurt after fiery Hamilton crash

Two dead, two critically hurt after fiery Hamilton crash

7:15am

The Ashes: Advantage England after sodden third day of 3rd Test

The Ashes: Advantage England after sodden third day of 3rd Test

6:54am

500 days of war: Zelensky hails Ukraine's soldiers from Snake Island

500 days of war: Zelensky hails Ukraine's soldiers from Snake Island
1
2
3
4
5
6