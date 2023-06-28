One ticket wins $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket has claimed $33.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch.

One other ticket shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, taking home $500,000.

The winning numbers were 33, 31, 15, 5, 4, 8 Bonus 29, Powerball 10.

Strike's winning numbers were 33, 31, 15, 5. Strike's top prize wasn't won and will roll over.

After the draw MyLotto users were experiencing long wait times as people rushed online to check their tickets.

One user told 1News their queue time was 28 minutes.

Tonight's draw was the third equal highest jackpot in Lotto history, and the biggest prize on offer since 2021.

The jackpot had been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

In that draw, the winning man said after his wife forgot, he purchased a ticket online on Saturday afternoon, but didn't check it that night.

"I didn’t pay any attention to the Lotto results that evening as I was too busy watching the rugby – Blues versus Crusaders."

He realised something was up the following morning when he received emails from Lotto.

"One said I’d won a major prize, which seemed odd. I thought maybe I’d won the Mother’s Day promo prize," he said.

"I quickly logged onto MyLotto to check my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw all my numbers line up! I was speechless – I never expected to win Powerball."

He didn't tell his wife immediately, waiting until lunchtime to share the news.

"At first, they couldn’t believe it," the man said.

"They thought it was a joke. But after I showed them my ticket and replayed the draw on my phone, and they could see it happen, they realised it was real.

"My wife was very happy. She wondered how I managed to keep it so quiet, but I’m good at keeping a secret."

The couple plan to help their family, as well as give some of their winnings to charity.