Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

Cadbury today announced it will bring back several classic Roses flavours as the company celebrates 75 years of the product.

Vintage flavours of Strawberry, Peppermint and Orange Crème will be coming back to the assorted boxes, which are often given as presents.

The return of the classic flavours appears to have gone down well with chocolate lovers.

"Strawberry cream, my absolute fav, devastated they were removed, super excited there coming back," one Instagram user wrote on the official CadburyAust account where the news was announced.

Another person said: "That's great news, now please don't ever take them away again!"

While Australian stores will be getting the new flavours later this month, Kiwis will have to wait a bit longer.

A Mondelēz spokesperson told 1News they hadn't arrived just yet, and are expected to be on shelves here in mid-September.

The sweet news comes as the world celebrates World Chocolate Day.