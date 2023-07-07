New Zealand
1News

Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

51 mins ago
The box for the new Roses.

The box for the new Roses. (Source: Instagram/CadburyAust)

Cadbury today announced it will bring back several classic Roses flavours as the company celebrates 75 years of the product.

Vintage flavours of Strawberry, Peppermint and Orange Crème will be coming back to the assorted boxes, which are often given as presents.

The return of the classic flavours appears to have gone down well with chocolate lovers.

"Strawberry cream, my absolute fav, devastated they were removed, super excited there coming back," one Instagram user wrote on the official CadburyAust account where the news was announced.

Another person said: "That's great news, now please don't ever take them away again!"

While Australian stores will be getting the new flavours later this month, Kiwis will have to wait a bit longer.

A Mondelēz spokesperson told 1News they hadn't arrived just yet, and are expected to be on shelves here in mid-September.

The sweet news comes as the world celebrates World Chocolate Day.

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Karen's Diner, where staff abuse patrons, in liquidation

Karen's Diner, where staff abuse patrons, in liquidation

The insolvency director in charge of Karen's Diner NZ says he's left with "scant information" about its downfall.

4:18pm

NZ's only old-fashioned foundry fires up furnace one final time

NZ's only old-fashioned foundry fires up furnace one final time

Austin's Foundry in Timaru has shut its doors due to economic pressures after more than a century in business.

Thu, Jul 6

3:59

A closer look at some of the foods going to waste in Aotearoa

A closer look at some of the foods going to waste in Aotearoa

Tue, Jul 4

2:00

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

Sun, Jul 2

12:20

East Coast Māori turn tree once considered weed into gourmet fare

East Coast Māori turn tree once considered weed into gourmet fare

Sat, Jul 1

2:11

4 products containing tahini recalled over salmonella risk

4 products containing tahini recalled over salmonella risk

Sat, Jul 1

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road

Cutoff East Coast residents create makeshift path over destroyed road

27 mins ago

Fallen Muriwai firefighters made 'best decisions they could' - wife

Fallen Muriwai firefighters made 'best decisions they could' - wife

44 mins ago

How old are New Zealand's parliamentary political parties?

How old are New Zealand's parliamentary political parties?

51 mins ago

Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

Cadbury to bring back old-school Roses flavours

4:22pm

Pledger retires from basketball after return from cancer battle

Pledger retires from basketball after return from cancer battle

4:18pm

Karen's Diner, where staff abuse patrons, in liquidation

Karen's Diner, where staff abuse patrons, in liquidation
1
2
3
4
5
6